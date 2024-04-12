Elon Musk-backed pro-freedom Ontario doctor takes on regulatory board in court battle

Ontario physician Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, with financial backing by Elon Musk's X, is fighting the College of Physicians and Surgeons in court for punishing her for posts criticizing COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — Ontario physician Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, who has received financial backing from Elon Musk’s social media company X, is still mired in a legal fight against the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario after the regulatory board punished her for comments she made criticizing COVID-era policies.

During an April 10 session at the Divisional Court of the Ontario Superior Court, Gill challenged several cautions imposed by the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) over her comments made on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2020.

“The committee’s decisions were neither reasonable nor justified and they failed to engage with the central issues for which Dr. Gill was being cautioned,” Gill’s lawyer Lisa Bildy said during the Wednesday court hearing.

Bidly argued that Gill had a “reasonable scientific basis” for her posts, adding the previous decision made against Gill targetted her for opposing the mainstream narrative.

“The decision starts with the premise that doctors have to comply,” she said, warning that censoring doctors would have a “chilling effect” on free speech.

One of Gill’s “controversial” posts read, “If you have not yet figured out that we don’t need a vaccine, you are not paying attention. #FactsNotFear.”

If you have not yet figured out that we don’t need a vaccine, you are not paying attention. #FactsNotFear — Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG) August 4, 2020

“The Supreme Court of Canada has made it clear that regulated professionals have robust protections under the Charter when they express their opinions in the public square, as Dr. Gill has done,” Bidly said.

“They not only have a right to speak their minds freely, they arguably have a duty to do so,” a post on X detailing the proceedings reads.

Gill, a Canadian physician who became well-known for speaking out against draconian COVID mandates in her home province of Ontario, was sanctioned by her medical college and forced into costly legal battles. After bringing notice to her case, billionaire Tesla owner Elon Musk threw his support behind Gill, vowing to aid her financially.

“As one of the first Canadian MDs to oppose lockdowns on Twitter in 2020 … I’ve been persecuted for four years solely due to my tweets. Please help a fellow Canadian! ~$300k in court-ordered costs due in four days,” Gill wrote on X on March 21, along with a screen shot of Musk’s August post promising to fund legal battles for those targeted for posting on X.

We will help — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2024

A short while after Gill’s post, Musk replied, writing, “We will help.”

Gill is a specialist practicing in the Greater Toronto area, and has extensive experience and training in “pediatrics, and allergy and clinical immunology, including scientific research in microbiology, virology and vaccinology.”

Last September, disciplinary proceedings against her were withdrawn by the CPSO. However, last year, Gill was ordered to pay $1 million in legal costs after her libel suit was struck down, and recently she was told she must pay $300,000 by the end of March.

The CPSO began disciplinary investigations against Gill in August 2020, with The Democracy Fund (TDF) noting she was the target of “an online campaign by other doctors, media and members of the public to generate complaints against her.”

Gill has a large following on X and since mid-2020 has been active on the platform criticizing COVID mandates. She was one of the few Canadian doctors who spoke out strongly against the COVID dictates early on and would take to X regularly to share her views.

Due to Gill’s social media posts, she has faced continued investigations as well as disciplinary actions by the CPSO. There have also been public complaints made against her, which the CPSO investigated.

In late 2020, she took legal action against a group of some 23 doctors, academics, reporters and even the former president of the Ontario Medical Association, who she claimed had allegedly damaged her reputation as a “medical professional for unfairly attacking her anti-lockdown stance.”

The result of the case, which is being reviewed by the Honourable Harriet E. Sachs, Frederick L. Myers and Sharon Shore, has not been announced as of yet.

