Elon Musk blames low fertility rates on abortion, birth control in Tucker Carlson interview

'In the past, we could rely upon, you know, simple limbic system rewards in order to procreate but once you have birth control, and you know, abortions and whatnot, now you can still satisfy the limbic instinct but not procreate.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk said that birth control and abortion are responsible for the problem of low birthrates, which could lead to civilizational collapse.

In the second part of his highly anticipated interview with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, Musk said that “I just think that we should not assume that civilization is robust.”

“There is a life cycle arc to civilization just as there is to individual humans,” he continued. “That’s for example why I’m concerned about decreasing birth rates and the fact that for example, Japan had twice as many deaths last as births.”

“Why is that?” Carlson asked, “The urge to have sex and to procreate is after breathing and eating the most basic urge, how has it been subverted?”

“In the past, we could rely upon, you know, simple limbic system rewards in order to procreate but once you have birth control, and you know, abortions and whatnot, now you can still satisfy the limbic instinct but not procreate,” the business mogul replied. “So, we haven’t yet evolved to deal with that because this is all fairly recent in the last 50 years or so…for birth control.”

While Musk acknowledges that easy access to contraception and abortion caused the birth rates to collapse in most countries, he did not question the morality of these issues, nor did he offer possible solutions.

“I’m sort of worried that, hey, civilization…if we don’t make enough people to at least sustain our numbers perhaps increase a little bit then civilization is going to crumble,” the eccentric billionaire stated.

“The old question of like ‘will civilization end with a bang or a whimper?’ Well, it’s currently trying to end with a whimper in adult diapers, which is depressing as hell.”

Musk – who has 10 children himself from several relationships, some involving IVF or surrogacy – has spoken out on the issue many times before and has encouraged people to have more children. However, he fails to address the collapse of the traditional family values and sexual ethics based on a Judeo-Christian worldview as the ultimate reason for this problem.

Catholic author and speaker Gabriele Kuby said in a recent interview with LifeSiteNews that the sexual revolution has destroyed the attitude that a child is a gift from God.

“The child is a gift from the Lord. It’s a gift all through the Old Testament… Life is a gift. We have not made life. Life is a gift from God. And a child is a gift from God. We destroy this attitude that a child is a gift; [instead] we say it’s a product of mine,” she stated.

“If you sexualize people, if you sexualize young people, if you sexualize the youth, you will bring down the family, you will bring down marriage, and you will create chaos in the whole of society,” Kuby explained.

