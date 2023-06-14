Elon Musk blasts Soros and his son: ‘Destroying public safety’ by funding woke DAs ‘needs to stop’

Musk called out George Soros' son Alex, who recently took over his father's $25 billion grant-making foundation, for 'electing DAs who won't prosecute violent criminals.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Tech mogul Elon Musk called out the leftist billionaire mega-donor George Soros and his son on Sunday for ravaging public safety by bolstering district attorneys who fail to prosecute violent criminals.

The Wall Street Journal published an article that day featuring Alexander Soros, the 37-year old son of George Soros, announcing Alex’s takeover of his father’s $25 billion grant-making network Open Society Foundations (OSF).

Alex told the Journal he believes speech has become too restricted in places like college campuses, adding, “I have some differences with my generation in regard to free speech and other things — I grew up watching Bill Maher before bed, after all.”

Musk responded to the Journal’s Twitter posting of the article, “If @AlexanderSoros is serious about freedom of speech, then we have common ground. But destroying public safety by electing DAs who won’t prosecute violent criminals needs to stop.”

If @AlexanderSoros is serious about freedom of speech, then we have common ground. But destroying public safety by electing DAs who won’t prosecute violent criminals needs to stop. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2023

Capital Research Center (CRC) has documented how cities and counties across the U.S. have experienced surges in violent crime under Soros-backed DAs, such as Philadelphia, which in 2021, under DA Larry Krasner, became the murder capital of the U.S. among the country’s largest cities.

Writing for CRC, Parker Thayer went so far as to say that “Soros’s influence on left-wing DA candidates is often wildly underestimated,” backing the assertion by listing each Soros-funded DA in office as of 2021, along with instances of upticks in crime under their watch or other instances of notoriety for the DAs.

For example, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg refused last year to seek prison sentences for crimes such as armed robbery, drug dealing, and burglary, after which more than nine Manhattan prosecutors quit.

Perhaps Soros’ most well-known DA pick, Kim Foxx, oversaw Chicago’s “largest spike in homicides in more than 30 years while her office dropped charges against 30 percent of felony defendants during 2020,” CRC reported.

While it remains to be seen whether Alex Soros will continue to fund the election of soft-on-crime DAs like his father, he has indicated that he will carry on Soros senior’s legacy of propping up leftist causes, and perhaps more vehemently.

Alex told the Journal that he and his father “think alike,” but that he is “more political” than Soros senior and that he would focus more on issues such as “voting rights” and promoting abortion.

As Fox News has pointed out, Alex has already donated $5.7 million of his own money to Democratic PACs and campaigns since 2018. He flaunts photo snapshots with leftist and globalist politicians like Kamala Harris, who arguably fit the mold of DAs funded by George Soros.

While serving as DA of San Francisco, Harris repeatedly refused to prosecute abusive priests, pledged never to seek the death penalty, and was accused by Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of blocking “evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so,” among other controversial moves as DA.

Along with many other heads of state and high ranking politicians, Alex has posed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former U.S. President Barack Obama, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he called “the greatest Speaker of the House in American history,” as can be seen on his Instagram page.

When challenged on Twitter by journalist Brian Krassenstein regarding his suggestion that Soros’ DA initiatives are “to make society less safe,” Musk replied, “Maybe we should do a Spaces with you, me & Alex to air this out.”

Political analyst Will Cain pointed out on Fox News that under George Soros, OSF has had a massive influence not only on the election of DAs across the U.S., but on the LGBT pressure group Human Rights Campaign, which “has been a major force in pushing trans ideology through corporations” today in American society.

Alex suggested to the Wall Street Journal that he would use his financial sway to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president in 2024. “As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” he said.⁠

Musk has recently taken to Twitter to compare George Soros to the fictional mutant Marvel villain Magneto, defending his comparison with the claim that Soros “wants to erode the very fabric of civilization,” adding, “Soros hates humanity.”

