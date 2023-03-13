Elon Musk calls for ‘QAnon Shaman’ to be released from prison after additional video revelations

‘Donald Trump has asked us to go home,’ Jacob Chansley bellowed to the crowd on January 6 in a newly discovered video. ‘We are going to obey our president … ‘remain peaceful.’

(LifeSiteNews) – Following the emergence of new video showing Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” encouraging January 6 protesters to “go home” and “remain peaceful,” Twitter owner Elon Musk has called for his release from prison.

Chansley, who became “the face” of the January 6, 2021 disturbance at the U.S. Capitol, with his painted face and buffalo horned hat, is a Navy veteran from Arizona who is currently serving a prison sentence of almost four years, despite no evidence of his being violent during these protests.

His case was highlighted last week by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who played formerly unseen Capitol surveillance videos showing Chansley being amiably escorted through the corridors of the Capitol by police officers who appeared to be helping him locate the U.S. Senate chamber. The “QAnon Shaman” seemed to perceive these officers, and several others, as sympathetic allies even offering a prayer in thanksgiving for them.

Now additional video footage has emerged of Chansley relating tweets by President Donald Trump in real time to January 6 protesters, telling them to “go home” and “remain peaceful” over his portable loudspeaker.

“Donald Trump has asked us to go home,” Chansley bellowed to the crowd. “We made our point and Donald Trump has asked for everybody to go home. So, what are we going to do? We are going to obey our president, we’re going to do what he asked.”

“We are not Antifa!” he later exclaimed.

Retweeting this video, Musk declared, “Free Jacob Chansley,” and then further explained, “I’m not part of MAGA, but I do believe in fairness of justice.”

“Chansley was falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal who tried to overthrow the state and who urged others to commit violence,” the billionaire wrote. “But here he is urging people to be peaceful and go home. And the other video shows him calmly walking in the Capitol building, being escorted by officers and then thanking the officers.”

Musk also retweeted an abbreviated version of Carlson’s video presentation emphasizing what he perceived to be unequal application of the law. The Tesla CEO wrote, “Chansley got 4 years in prison for a non-violent, police-escorted tour!?”

“Dave Chapelle was violently assaulted on stage by a guy with a knife. That guy got a $3000 fine & no prison time.”

In his reporting last week, Carlson also contrasted how individuals such as Chansley were treated in comparison with other “mysterious figure(s)” like a man named Ray Epps.

Going on two years ago, Carlson amplified a report by Revolver News that showed “FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on January 6, according to government documents.”

Since that time, the highly popular television host stated, at least the presence of “undercover federal agents in the crowd” has been confirmed by testimonies of officials under oath.

And thus, Epps has elicited much curiosity in this regard given he is caught on contemporaneous video encouraging people to enter the Capitol and has not been charged with any crime. And now the broader surveillance footage establishes, according to Carlson and his team, that “at the very least, Ray Epps lied in his sworn testimony to the January 6 Committee” stating he had left the premises at least a half hour earlier than the footage reveals.

“The January 6 Committee likely knew this too,” Carlson continued in his report. “Democrats had access to the same tape. Yet they defended Ray Epps. No honest investigation would do that.”

In response to these and other stories that served to further debunk the government narrative of that day’s events, the leftist mainstream media, along with both Democrat and Republican politicians, “came out swinging” against Carlson, even going so far as Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer demanding Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch pull Carlson off the air.

In response to these statements, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated, “I wish Chuck Schumer would read the Constitution. The Democrats always go to censorship. You watched what they did with the [Hunter Biden] laptop. You watched what they did with Twitter. They want to use government as much as they can to censor what people can see and what people can know.”

“This is the difference between us. I believe in the Constitution. I trust the American people, and you should just have the ability to have all the information and let people make their own judgment,” he affirmed.

McCarthy had granted Carlson and his team access to the over 40,000 hours of that day’s surveillance footage after Democrats with their previous majority had kept these tapes under lock and key, releasing only the clips they wanted viewed by the public.

The House Speaker has pledged to authorize a full public release of all surveillance video recorded from that day, and a late February Rasmussen Poll found that 80% of likely voters are in support of this decision, including 78% of Democrats. Furthermore, 61% of voters, including 57% of Democrats, believe it is at least likely “undercover government agents helped provoke the Capitol riot.”

