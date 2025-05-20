Elon Musk calls out Bill Gates over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk criticized Bill Gates for recent comments about DOGE and USAID, shaming Gates for his friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

(LifeSiteNews) – Tesla and X chief Elon Musk struck back at Microsoft founder Bill Gates for recent comments the latter made at the former’s work recommending spending cuts to the Trump administration, calling Gates’ character into doubt given his relationship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this month, Gates condemned Musk’s actions as head of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has cut foreign aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

“The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one,” Gates told the Financial Times. “I’d love for him to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money.”

On Tuesday, Musk was asked about the comments during his appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum.

“Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children, given that he was very close with Jeffrey Epstein? It’s not exactly, I wouldn’t want that guy to babysit my kid.”

Elon Musk calls out Bill Gates for remarks on the ‘welfare of children’ given his alleged past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein READ: https://t.co/Fes849ZHAy pic.twitter.com/MZR6rzL11V — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 20, 2025

Epstein killed himself in his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in August 2019 while being held on charges of trafficking underage girls to be raped by himself and wealthy associates. The case has long been a source of concern due to the mysteries surrounding the billionaire financier’s private Caribbean retreat (dubbed “Pedophile Island” by locals), as well as to the botched prosecution and lax punishment for his previous crimes, but mostly for the belief that it had the potential to implicate many prominent figures around the world.

The Trump administration’s Justice Department has come under fire for not yet releasing the remainder of the documents pertaining to the case that have long been speculated to potentially implicate more prominent figures in Epstein’s crimes.

Among the elites known to have associated with Epstein is Gates, whose ex-wife Melinda says she “made it very clear” to him that she disapproved of his meetings with the predator, whom she claims she recognized as “evil personified” after meeting him just once. The two men had a number of meetings over the years, with Gates traveling on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private plane on at least one occasion.

Gates, an active financier of a litany of left-wing causes, has said that “I shouldn’t have had dinners with him” (Epstein), but “there never was any relationship of any kind.”

As for the meat of Gates’ accusation that children died as a result of the cuts, Musk said, “I’d like him to show us any evidence whatsoever that this is true. It’s false.” He added that the USAID functions “that were found to be even slightly useful” were still being funded and were simply moved elsewhere in the U.S. State Department.

