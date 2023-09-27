Elon Musk calls out media for backing COVID jabs while LifeSite reported on skepticism about the shots

While many media outlets were championing the COVID shots and promoting the pharmaceutical companies' claims of safety and efficacy, not all were.

(LifeSiteNews) — On Tuesday, billionaire and X/Twitter owner Elon Musk reposted a video to X showing how the initial predictions that the COVID-19 jabs would be 100% effective steadily failed over time.

The video has made the rounds on social media in the past and shows a series of headlines suggesting that the predictions concerning the efficacy of the COVID shots was severely overestimated.

Musk was right to call attention to the “disinformation” that legitimized top-down jab mandates in the public mind and caused Americans to submit to vaccination despite the potential safety risks and unethical research connected with the shots.

But while many media outlets were championing the COVID shots and promoting the pharmaceutical companies’ claims of safety and efficacy, not all were.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the articles LifeSiteNews published while the mainstream media was insisting the jabs would be safe and 100% effective.

On May 19, 2021, LifeSite reported that more than 160 experts had signed onto a letter slamming COVID vaccines as “unnecessary, ineffective and unsafe.”

On August 19, 2021, LifeSite reprinted an article from World Net Daily concerning a study from Israel that indicated recorded COVID infections had soared even after Israel obtained the highest percentage of vaccinations worldwide.

On September 3, 2021, LifeSite reported that the data showed the efficacy of the COVID jab nosedived after just six months.

On October 29, 2021, LifeSite published an article by Dr. Paul Elias Alexander, who pointed out that “the COVID-19 vaccines are not as efficacious as advertised against the Delta variant that became dominant in the fall of 2021.”

On November 16, 2021, LifeSite reprinted an article by William Sullivan with American Thinker who highlighted the fact that, “If you’re younger and healthy, you are extremely unlikely to experience hospitalization or death, vaccinated or not.”



And that’s just a sampling of the writing LifeSite produced concerning the COVID jabs during the height of the push to vaccinate the world.

Since then, LifeSiteNews has continued to report extensively on the COVID-19 jabs, as physicians, researchers, and others express concerns about the physical safety, medicinal efficacy, and ethical integrity of the shots.

Earlier this month, the FDA approved a new batch of COVID-19 shots to contend with the newest variant of the virus. LifeSiteNews will continue to report on the shots and the legitimate concerns that many Americans have expressed concerning their safety, efficacy, morality, and necessity.

