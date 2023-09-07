Elon Musk calls out radical environmentalists who think ‘Earth would be better off with no people’

Musk has warned for years that the world faces far greater risk from underpopulation than ‘overpopulation.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk has once again called out the far-left environmental agenda that “thinks Earth would be better off with no people.”

On Tuesday, the SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO responded to a thread on Twitter/X asserting that the root of the “climate change” agenda is a hatred for humanity.

“Remember folks we are the carbon they want to reduce,” posted X account Wall Street Silver in response to a video of New York Democratic mayor Eric Adams.

In the video, Adams had said the state was “measuring just how much of an impact our food choices have on our emissions.” Climate activists have called for people to change their diets — even trading beef and chicken for insects — in an alleged bid to curb “climate change.”

Responding to Wall Street Silver, the Babylon Bee’s Ashley St. Clair commented on the “Very sinister the anti-natalist, anti-human agenda being pushed in the name of climate activism.”

The conversation drew the attention of Musk, who purchased Twitter last year in a $44 billion deal and has subsequently rebranded it “X.”

“Exactly,” the maverick entrepreneur said in response to St. Clair. “There is a literal extinctionist movement, which thinks Earth would be better off with no people!”

In his post, Musk included a screenshot of a June 2023 New York Times article spotlighting Voluntary Human Extinction Movement founder Les Knight with the headline: “Earth Now Has 8 Billion People. This Man Wishes There Were None.”

This is far from the first time Musk has made such comments. He has warned for years that the world faces far greater risk from underpopulation than “overpopulation.”

In 2021, Musk called low birthrates “one of the biggest risks to civilization.”

“I can’t emphasize this enough, there are not enough people,” he told The Wall Street Journal in December.

Last year, the father of 10 children with three women argued that “most people in the world are operating under the false impression that there are too many people.”

“This is not true,” he said. “Earth could maintain a population many times the current level. And the birth rate has been dropping like crazy.”

This summer, he met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome to discuss the problem of declining birth rates.

Musk’s interest in underpopulation and warnings about the anti-human sentiments of radical environmentalists echo similar admonitions from popular Canadian psychology professor and author Jordan Peterson, who has repeatedly argued that the overpopulation narrative is inaccurate and even contains genocidal overtones.

“I’ve thought for at least ten years that the biggest problem in 50 years will be that there’s just not enough people,” Peterson previously told podcaster Chris Williamson “this idea that the planet has too many people on it… there’s no sentiment more implicitly genocidal than that statement.”

“So what do you mean, ‘too many people,’ exactly?” The 12 Rules for Life author continued. “And what do you mean, ‘the planet’? And what do you propose to do about that, exactly? Mass abortion, is that your answer? Or should we do something a little more dramatic?”

