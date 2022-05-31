Elon Musk calls Second Amendment ‘safeguard against potential tyranny’ but backs new restrictions

Musk also asked the why the media was 'doing exactly what the mass murderers want' by giving them 'the most amount of attention possible.'

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tech mogul and potential future Twitter owner Elon Musk took a mixed stance on gun rights in the wake of last week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

Musk endorses some new restrictions on firearm purchases while calling the Second Amendment an “important safeguard against potential tyranny.”

“I strongly believe that the right to bear arms is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government. Historically, maintaining their power over the people is why those in power did not allow public ownership of guns,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO told CNBC via email.

At the same time, Musk endorsed “tight background checks” for gun sales (background checks are already federally required, though their “tightness” can vary by state), as well as limiting the sale of so-called “assault weapons” to certain circumstances, such as owning a gun range or living in a particularly dangerous area. Gun control opponents argue that the term “assault weapon” is little more than a gun with any number of details, like detachable magazines or collapsible stocks, that don’t actually make the gun more dangerous than a hunting rifle.

Musk also asked why the media was “doing exactly what the mass murderers want” by giving them “the most amount of attention possible.”

While conservatives and liberals would both object to different aspects of Musk’s gun thoughts, they are consistent with his self-assessment as an independent-minded moderate who is only now considered “right-wing” due to the Left’s increasing radicalism. This lends credence to his promise to make social network Twitter fairer to all users should he ultimately take over the company.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION CONGRESS: Stop the grooming & sexualization of children in schools Show Petition Text 4129 have signed the petition. Let's get to 5000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media. And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age. This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now. SIGN: Congress must ban federal funding for schools promoting sex or LGBT ideologies among children. With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children. Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools. Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March. SIGN and SHARE: Congress must ban federal funding for schools who attempt to sexualize children. 76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students. Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation. A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.” Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom. It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people. SIGN TODAY: Pull federal funding from any school that sexualizes children We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action. Thank you for signing the petition today. More Information: Groomer: An empty slur or based in reality? - LifeSiteNews Grooming begins with teacher's personal disclosure of sexual preferences - LifeSiteNews Gay Choir sings "We'll convert your children" - LifeSiteNews



**Photo: Visual aid from National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS)** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Musk made a successful bid in April to purchase Twitter; however, he recently announced that the sale is on hold pending details on whether spam or other fake accounts really do account for fewer than 5 percent of the platform’s users.

Like other major online information and communications platforms, Twitter has since 2016 grown more aggressive in down-ranking and suppressing political speech at odds with their left-wing politics, most egregiously on the COVID-19 debate, election integrity, and transgenderism.

Most infamously, prior to the 2020 presidential election Twitter suppressed the New York Post’s reporting, which has since been vindicated, on a laptop President Joe Biden’s son Hunter had abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop. The laptop contained scores of emails and texts detailing how the Biden family made millions of dollars through Hunter’s facilitation of meetings between his father and business interests around the world.

As for the gun debate, the Uvalde tragedy elicited emotionally-charged rhetoric from Democrats demanding new restrictions on Americans’ ability to own firearms, despite high levels of violence in Democrat-controlled cities indicating the ineffectiveness of such measures. Others suggest the solution is greater diligence in identifying and acting on warning signs displayed by potential shooters, or instituting full-time professional security at schools.

Share











