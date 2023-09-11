Elon Musk condemns California’s radical transgender bill awaiting Newsom’s signature

'This bill is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,' the Tesla and X owner said. 'What it actually means is that if you disagree with the other parent about sterilizing your child, you lose custody.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk on Friday slammed as “utter madness” a highly controversial California bill that could impose penalties on parents in the state who refuse to “affirm” the gender delusions of their children in custody battles.

“This bill is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Musk posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the social media platform he purchased late last year and has since worked to turn into a haven for free speech.

“What it actually means is that if you disagree with the other parent about sterilizing your child, you lose custody,” he said. “Utter madness!”

Musk made the comment in response to news that the California Assembly had voted to approve the measure, which already cleared the Senate earlier this year. The bill now heads to California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for a signature.

AB 957 would alter Section 3011 of the California Family Code to require judges to consider whether or not parents “affirm” a child’s “transgender” identity as one of the factors in the consideration of custody disagreements, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

The Washington Free Beacon noted that an amended version of the bill that was put forward in June has sparked worries that “non-affirmation” will be regarded in the Golden State “as abuse.”

California state Sen. Scott Wilk issued a dire warning in June concerning the potential impact of the measure, advising parents with young children to “flee” the “oppressive” state.

“If you love your children, you need to flee California,” he said, arguing that the bill’s language could be used by the state to remove children from their homes if their parents don’t “support the ideology of the government.”

Responding on X to Musk on Friday, well-known “detransitioner” Chloe Cole, who underwent a double mastectomy at age 15 and has become an outspoken opponent of transgender ideology, said Gov. Newsom is pushing “more and more radical policies” even when they are “wildly unpopular.”

Musk, who has a son who identifies as “transgender,” has frequently pushed back against gender ideology and supported conservative efforts to uphold biological reality.

In June 2023, Musk publicly greenlit and shared Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh’s groundbreaking documentary What Is A Woman? on Twitter after employees attempted to cancel the screening due to alleged instances of “misgendering” (i.e., using the correct pronouns to refer to gender-confused individuals) in the film.

Reversing the earlier cancellation of the movie, Musk announced that “Every parent should watch this.”

Though in 2020 Musk had tweeted that he “absolutely support[s] trans,” while quipping that “all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” and also highlighted the fact that his electric car company Tesla scored a 100/100 for “LGBTQ equality” for the fourth consecutive year, his subsequent statements have been far more critical.

The SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO, himself the father of 10 children with three women, said last year that his son Xavier — who now claims to be female and goes by the name Vivan — chose to create the rift between himself and his father due to the influence of “neo-Marxists” who he said lead America’s elite schools and universities and teach “full-on communism … and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil.”

Throughout 2023, he has voiced opposition to radical transgenderism, including drawing attention to Canadian student Josh Alexander when he was arrested for saying there are only two genders and saying that parents who sterilize their gender confused “should go to prison for life.”

He has also blasted the NCAA for infamously allowing gender-confused male swimmer William “Lia” Thomas to compete against women, and praised presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for running on a platform that insists “God is real” and “there are only two genders.”

