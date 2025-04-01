Elon Musk exposes Biden plot to import illegal immigrants to turn US into ‘one-party state’

DOGE uncovered 'a massive, large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people,' Elon Musk explained.

(LifeSiteNews) — The newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) discovered that millions of illegal immigrants were allowed to flow into the U.S. by the Biden administration not because of ineptitude but by design, according to Elon Musk.

“People sometimes think under the Biden administration he was simply asleep at the switch. He wasn’t asleep; they weren’t asleep at the switch,” Musk declared. “It was a massive, large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible, ultimately to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people and make it a permanent, deep-blue, one-party state from which there would be no escape.”

“It is utterly insane,” Musk later quipped on X. “The American people would have been disenfranchised if the machine represented by the Kamala puppet had won.”

“Thankfully, we have President Trump,” he added.

Musk made his pronouncement while on stage at a GOTV-sponsored Wisconsin town hall with venture capitalist Antonio Gracias, who, while part of the DOGE team investigating the Social Security Administration, found that millions of illegals were being handed Social Security numbers, paid exorbitant benefits, enrolled in Medicaid, and registered to vote in U.S. elections.

In Biden’s last year in office alone, over two million Social Security numbers were undeservedly given to persons illegally residing in the U.S.

“In 2021, you see 270,000 people; it goes all the way to 2.1 million in 2024. These are noncitizens getting Social Security numbers,” Gracias explained, pointing to a graph projected on the wall behind the pair. “This literally blew us away — like, we went there to find fraud, and we found this by accident.”

Gracias was careful to point out “This isn’t political, by the way. My parents are immigrants; this country’s been great to us. My brothers and sister were all born in Spain. I’m pro-legal immigration. This is not political. This is about America and the future of America.”

‘Max inclusion, max pay’ for illegal aliens

Gracias explained that there are different ways that illegals can enter the U.S. through the previously porous southern border.

“If I hadn’t seen this myself, I’m not sure I’d have believed it. I went through it myself, mapped it, and Elon is right — this is true,” Gracias said. The defaults in the system, from Social Security to all the benefit programs, have been set to max inclusion, max pay for these people, and minimum collection.”

“We found 1.3 million of them already on Medicaid,” Gracias said. “We found by sampling that some actually did vote, and we have referred them to prosecution at the Homeland Security Investigation Service already.”

‘The human tragedy created is extraordinary’

“The truly disturbing thing to me … the darkest thing about this to me — the voter fraud is terrible — but the human tragedy this created is extraordinary,” Gracias said. “What you don’t understand, and Americans need to know, is that human traffickers made 13 to 15 billion dollars off of this. That’s money going around the world, moving people through our borders because of these incentives.”

Gracias explained that in addition to money flowing into the hands of traffickers and the cartels, hundreds of thousands of children are lost in the system.

“This is a human tragedy — it’s not just the money, it’s the people and the kids,” he said.

“How many of these people died on the way up here that didn’t make it in? What happened to them?” he asked. “We created this system here that created an incentive for people to come and be taken advantage of by these traffickers.”

Musk: Not conspiracy theories

Musk said that there are a lot of people who “think this is made up by the right or it’s like some fiction, that it’s somehow not true, but it is. It is absolutely true.”

“You can see that if you look at things like the state of New York, which tried to make it legal for illegal immigrants to vote in the state of New York. That was only shot down by the New York Supreme Court a few weeks ago. California has made health care available to all illegals in the state. They initially claimed that it would only cost three billion (dollars). It’s now nine billion and climbing.”

“If you create a massive financial incentive for people to come to the United States illegally, then that’s what they will do,” he said.

“The thing that actually has the Democrats losing their mind by far, the real reason for these attacks and the burning of the cars and everything, is that we’re going to turn off the payments to illegals,” Musk declared as the crowd erupted in applause.

New York and California provide cautionary tales

Musk recounted how the city of New York has been housing illegals in luxury hotels that the average American can’t afford. Additionally, they were given welcome packages and “$10,000 debit cards.”

“It’s super real,” Musk said. “It’s the biggest voter fraud thing in history by far, and if left unchecked, it would have succeeded.”

“If the machine behind the Kamala puppet had won,” there would soon be no swing states, Musk predicted, ensuring a permanent one-party system.

Democrats would have “the House, the Senate, the Presidency,” Musk averred. They would “pack the Supreme Court,” then “double down on illegals. Just like California.”

“The gravity of the situation is severe.”

