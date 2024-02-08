Elon Musk exposes leaked docs revealing Disney’s diversity quotas: ‘institutionalized racism’

The standards include quotas of 50% or more for 'regular and recurring' characters and actors as well as writing staff, co-producers, and episodic directors to be from 'underrepresented groups,' with similar standards for other positions.

(LifeSiteNews) – Far-left entertainment giant Disney practices “mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism,” according to tech mogul and free speech advocate Elon Musk, based on an internal document he says he received from a whistleblower.

Musk, who is helping conservative actress Gina Carano sue the entertainment giant for terminating her in 2021 over comments she made on social media, shared this week Disney’s “Disney General Entertainment Content Inclusion Standards” he was sent by an anonymous source:

Here is the full racist, sexist, etc discriminatory set of laws enforced by Disney’s DEI Gestapo: pic.twitter.com/XvisnT2s7k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2024

No wonder most of their content produced over the past several years has sucked. Just trying to navigate the DEI minefield is going to crush the creative process! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2024

The standards include quotas of 50% or more for “regular and recurring” characters and actors as well as writing staff, co-producers, and episodic directors to be from “underrepresented groups,” with similar standards for other positions as well as “meaningful integration” of such representation into the “themes and narratives” of content.

At the same time, those responsible for hiring are paradoxically forbidden from “asking candidates and talent about their actual or perceived race, religion, color, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, military or veteran status, age, disability, or any other legally protected categories.”

An accompanying set of Frequently Asked Questions identifies the guidelines as “an expression of how we value inclusion as an organization and help us understand what constitutes progress at Disney,” yet denies that its 50% quotas constitute “the use of quota systems,” and insist that Disney still ultimately makes hiring decisions based on “who is most qualified for a job.”

“No wonder most of their content produced over the past several years has sucked,” Musk said. “Just trying to navigate the DEI minefield is going to crush the creative process!”

Once a unifying cultural institution, Disney has in recent years steadily infused left-wing politics into the army of entertainment properties it owns, such as appeasing LGBT “representation” demands in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, normalizing transgenderism and same-sex unions in animation aimed at younger audiences, firing and publicly defaming Carano, selling LGBT “pride” merchandise, using properties such as Star Wars and Snow White as vehicles for feminism, and more.

The documents Musk shared echo internal videos leaked in 2022 of Disney executives and creators openly declaring their intentions to inculcate children with LGBTQ+ dogma via their film and television projects.

Among those revelations were executive producer Latoya Raveneau boasting of a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” that involves “adding queerness” to children’s programming; production coordinator Allen March explaining his team has a “tracker” to ensure they create a sufficient number of “gender nonconforming characters,” “canonical trans characters,” and “canonical bisexual characters”; “diversity and inclusion” manager Vivian Ware explaining the company has purged the terms “ladies,” “gentlemen,” “boys,” and “girls” from its theme parks to create “that magical moment” for gender-nonconforming children; and more.

