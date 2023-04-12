Elon Musk expresses shock at Ontario’s proposed ban on protesting child drag shows

After reading about the NDP of Ontario's new proposal to make it a crime to protest drag queen events targeting children, Elon Musk reacted with shock on Twitter.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Twitter CEO and Tesla/SpaceX mogul Elon Musk responded in a surprised manner to a radical transgender Canadian bill introduced in the province of Ontario last week, which would restrict protesters’ freedom at so-called drag queen story times.

Last week, popular Twitter account “End Wokeness” tweeted about the Ontario bill writing, “Holy s***, New bill would criminalize protests and offensive remarks in parts of Canada.”

On Thursday, Musk replied with a tweet of his own, simply leaving an exclamation mark “!” under the original post.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, last week the far-left New Democratic Party (NDP) of Ontario, which is the province’s official opposition, introduced a bill that would in effect ban anyone from protesting within 100 meters of drag queen story times or other “2SLGBTQI+” designated events.

Bill 94, known as “Keeping 2SLGBTQI+ Communities Safe Act, 2023” was tabled by NDP MPP Kristyn Wong-Tam.

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 12964 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Under the law, those found to have performed an act of “intimidation” at such events would be fined up to $25,000.

The bill was quickly blasted as an attempt to normalize “institutionalized grooming.”

“Forcing drag shows on children, then proposing legislation to prohibit criticism of drag shows for children … This is what institutionalized grooming looks like,” said conservative Canadian commentator and lawyer David Freiheit, known online as “Viva Frei.”

Forcing drag shows on children, then proposing legislation to prohibit criticism of drag shows for children… This is what institutionalized grooming looks like. Well done, Canada. We have truly become a beacon. Of something. Video on Global News https://t.co/SgPe9cBZag pic.twitter.com/OFhhmgw3EJ — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 5, 2023

“Well done, Canada. We have truly become a beacon. Of something,” he lamented.

As for Musk, his full thoughts on transgenderism are not known, but last October he argued that elite U.S. schools and universities who teach “full-on communism” should be blamed for his falling out with his 18-year-old son Xavier, who now claims to be a woman and goes by the name Vivian.

And on Saturday, Musk said “This is messed up,” in response to a Daily Mail headline that read: “Transgender predator who only started identifying as a woman after being released from prison for sex attack on an underage girl is convicted of raping a ‘vulnerable’ friend just weeks later.”

In 2020, Musk also tweeted, “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

While Canada’s Criminal Code already bans all forms of “hate speech,” laws like Bill 94 go a step further and already exist in some Canadian cities such as Calgary.

Under left-wing mayor Jyoti Gondek, Calgary passed a new “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw” which disallows “specified protests” against drag queen and LGBT events, including those targeting children, both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings. Gondek put her full support behind this buffer zone bylaw.

In effect, the bylaw means pastors or concerned parents protesting against pro-LGBT events at public buildings will be barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, just last month Christian pastor Derek Reimer was forcibly removed from a Calgary public library for protesting a drag queen story time at which he preached that “homosexuality is a sin.”

After being released on bail, Reimer was arrested a second and third time for protesting similar events.

In Vancouver, Canadian dad Chris Elston recently made headlines after he was violently assaulted by radical transgender activists while protesting gender ideology targeting kids.

Elston is an activist working to expose the extremism of the transgender movement and the dangers of “sex changes” for kids, and while doing so in a public park he was grabbed by the throat, thrown to the ground and punched by LGBT activists.

Elston has also recently blasted the proposed Ontario Bill 94 as something that “will backfire spectacularly” should it be passed.

