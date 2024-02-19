Elon Musk: ‘Hormonal birth control makes you fat, doubles risk of depression & triples risk of suicide’

‘Hundreds of thousands of women across the United States and the world have had a similar experience,’ one respondent wrote, ‘feeling completely out of their mind on a pill their doctor told them was relatively 'harmless.'’

(LifeSiteNews) – Elon Musk, billionaire owner of the X social media platform, gave voice to fundamental facts regarding the grave dangers of abortifacient contraceptives on Friday generating a viral response of affirmation, including women witnessing to how these chemicals had harmed them.

Since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, birth control has been a staple of Western culture with an original promise of “liberating women,” allowing them to avoid childbearing even while engaging in a sexually active lifestyle. Massive government programs have served to promote such abortifacient chemicals in educational and other settings for decades, making them used very commonly among women and girls across much of the world.

“Hormonal birth control makes you fat, doubles risk of depression & triples risk of suicide,” Musk tweeted. “This is the clear scientific consensus, but very few people seem to know it,”

The SpaceX CEO then linked a 2017 article from Time Magazine covering a study in the American Journal of Psychiatry that found “that women taking hormonal contraceptives — like birth control pills, the patch, the ring and hormonal IUDs — have up to triple the risk of suicide as women who never took hormonal birth control.” He added a link to a 2018 study in the British Journal of General Practice that corroborates these findings as well.

In response, Catholic convert and former White House speech writer Joshua Charles invited Musk to read “Pope Paul VI’s warnings about the catastrophic consequences of contraception” in Humanae Vitae, informing that the former pope “believed it was a moral issue as well.”

Political commentator and podcast host Liz Wheeler, herself a Catholic, commented, “This is so based. Next up: Elon promotes Theology of the Body.” She also affirmed, “Studies show it messes up your hormones so badly that the men you’re attracted to while on the pill, you’re no longer attracted to off the pill.”

Ashley St. Clair, a commentator for The Babylon Bee, retweeted Musk’s post and provided a harrowing experience she had with these chemicals from an early age. “I was placed on the pill at just 14 years old for acne. A few months later, I saw my first-ever therapist despite no prior history of depression. Shortly after that, I was placed on an SSRI (anti-depressant). Each time I would talk to my doctors about my deteriorating mental health, not a single one in nearly a decade of being on the pill suggested that it may in fact be the hormones I was taking every single day. Not one.”

“In retrospect, after being on birth control for nearly a decade, being placed on the pill for ‘acne’ was akin to killing a mouse with a rocket launcher. Though my anecdote is a story for another time, it is far from unique. Hundreds of thousands of women across the United States and the world have had a similar experience to mine — feeling completely out of their mind on a pill their doctor told them was relatively ‘harmless.’”

Hormonal contraceptives, especially the birth control pill, have a well-documented history of physically harming the women who take them.

In 2005, a division of the World Health Organization declared chemical contraceptives to be a Group 1 Carcinogen, the highest classification of carcinogenicity, used only when there is sufficient evidence of carcinogenicity in humans.

The birth control pill has been linked to social ills and many medical problems such as breast cancer, hair loss, increased risk of gestational diabetes, glaucoma and deadly blood clots, strokes, hardening of the arteries and cervical cancer.

Ironically, these chemical agents have also been linked with sexual dysfunction in women who take it and were found in 2015 to shrink, or make thinner, two main regions of a woman’s brain that control emotion and decision-making, respectively, increasing their chances of developing Crohn’s disease. Additionally, when taken during puberty, these chemicals are linked with structural changes in these areas of the brain as well.

Significantly, a 2014 study found the pill negatively affected women’s attraction to men, and a 2011 study linked the pill to reduction in women’s memory.

A specific type of hormone pill meant to treat acne and excessive hair growth in women that has often been used off-label as a contraceptive was implicated in the deaths of 27 women in the Netherlands in 2013.

Researchers at the University of Missouri found in 2005 that boys exposed to certain synthetic hormones in the pill had a greater risk of prostate cancer and other urinary tract problems later in life.

And with regard to the environment, chemical contraceptives finding their way into water systems have adversely affected wildlife as well, mutating the gender of some species of fish and nearly causing extinction of others.

Furthermore, these chemicals do not only have a function of merely preventing fertilization of an ova by sperm cells, but they can cause abortions of these tiny human beings after conception, and thus they are considered abortifacient drugs as well.

Finally, as has been demonstrated in many places, the use of birth control in the culture encourages a demand for abortion as a backup when these practices fail to prevent the natural outcome of a newly conceived girl or boy.

