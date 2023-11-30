Elon Musk: ‘I think I would not vote for’ Joe Biden in 2024

The billionaire Tesla and X owner said, 'I’m not saying I’d vote for Trump, but I mean this is definitely a difficult choice here.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk says he won’t be voting for Joe Biden for president in 2024. Nor will he vote for Republican Nikki Haley, who he referred to as a “pro-censorship” candidate.

Musk made his comments during an attention-grabbing 90-minute interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday. Musk shocked audience members, many of whom were corporate executives, when he said companies that were pulling ads from X could go “f*ck themselves.”

At present, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, and Disney, among other woke businesses, have reportedly cost the company nearly $75 million in revenue after deciding to forgo advertising on the site. They allege that a recent post on X made by Musk about Jewish groups provoking hate against white Americans is “anti-Semitic.”

Musk vociferously rejected that claim Tuesday, adding, “If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go f*ck yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is.”

Musk was asked by interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin, a Jewish columnist for the Times who also serves as an anchor on CNBC, about how he has “moved decisively to the right” in recent years. Sorkin specifically wanted to know if he would be voting for Present Biden in 2024 if he faced off against Donald Trump again.

“I think I would not vote for Biden,” Musk replied. “I’m not saying I’d vote for Trump, but I mean this is definitely a difficult choice here.”

“Would you vote for Nikki Haley?” Sorkin responded. “Nikki Haley, by the way, wants all social media names to be exposed as you know.”

“No, I think that’s outrageous. I’m not going to vote for some pro-censorship candidate.”

Earlier this month, Haley called for banning anonymous users from social media under the claim that they are “national security threats” to the United States. She has since walked back those comments, claiming that she actually just wants to root out foreign-run bot accounts.

Sorkin pressed Musk on why he praised and attended a fundraiser for Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy given the two disagree on climate change.

“I think some of the things [Vivek] says are pretty solid. You know, he’s concerned about government over-reach, about government control of information,” Musk said. “The degree to which old Twitter was basically a soft puppet of the government was ridiculous.”

“It seems to me that there’s a very severe violation of the First Amendment in terms of how much control the government had over old Twitter, and it no longer does,” he continued.

The South African-born billionaire proceeded to emphasize the importance of X being a place where a diversity of voices are allowed.

“Freedom of speech, when is it relevant? It’s only relevant when someone you don’t like can say something you don’t like, or it has no meaning. As soon as you throw in the towel and concede to censorship, it is only a matter of time before someone censors you,” he remarked.

“On balance, the Democrats appear to be more pro-censorship than the Republicans. It used to be the opposite,” Musk further explained. “There’s a lot of wisdom in these Amendments in the Constitution.”

