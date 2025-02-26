Elon Musk: ‘I’m getting a lot of death threats’ due to DOGE

The work of DOGE is ‘not an optional thing. It is an essential thing,’ Elon Musk said. ‘If we don’t do this, America will go bankrupt.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — At the Trump administration’s first cabinet meeting, Elon Musk said that he’s “taking a lot of flak” for his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), adding, “I’m getting a lot of death threats.”

Elon Musk says he’s getting “a lot of flak” and death threats for his work with DOGE aimed at overhauling the federal government and making budget cuts, but insists, “If we don’t do this, America will go bankrupt. That’s why it has to be done.” https://t.co/NQNBx0Q1xi pic.twitter.com/TAMPnOobdl — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2025

“We simply can’t sustain as a country a two trillion-dollar deficit,” said Musk, explaining why the work of DOGE is so important to the functioning of the country.

“Just the interest on the national debt now exceeds Defense Department spending,” said the tech billionaire. “We spend a lot on the Defense Department, but we’re spending over a trillion dollars on interest. If this continues, the country will become de facto bankrupt.”

Only DOGE can save the US from bankruptcy

Musk said that the work of DOGE is “not an optional thing. It is an essential thing.”

“If we don’t do this, America will go bankrupt,” he emphasized. “That’s why it has to be done.”

“I’m confident at this point … that we can find a trillion dollars in savings,” he said. “That would be roughly 15 percent of the seven trillion-dollar budget.”

“And obviously that can only be done with the support of everyone in this room,” he said to the cabinet secretaries. “And I would like to thank everyone for your support.”

“DOGE is a support function for the president and for the agencies departments to help achieve those savings and to effectively find 15 percent reduction in fraud and waste,” he explained.

