Elon Musk, JD Vance, others to appear at Trump’s return rally in Butler, PA, on Saturday

Donald Trump is holding a rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, at the same location where he was nearly assassinated three months ago, with allies including Elon Musk set to join him.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tomorrow at 5 pm, Donald Trump will hold a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, at the same location where he nearly lost his life just three short months ago.

“I’m going back to Butler because I feel I have an obligation to go back to Butler. We never finished what we were supposed to do,” Trump told NewsNation earlier this week.

Trump will be joined by a literal army of his closest political allies, including running mate JD Vance, son Eric and daughter-in-law Lara Trump — co-chair of the Republican National Committee — and Elon Musk, who shared news of his planned attendance on X.

I will be there to support! https://t.co/nokR0g3dn1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2024

Also scheduled to appear is the family of slain firefighter Corey Comperatore, a dozen Pennsylvania sheriffs, multiple congressmen, and many persons who also attended Trump’s last rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. location on July 13.

Although the Secret Service urged Trump to not hold events outside following the assassination attempt, the former president announced on TRUTH Social just days later that he would not be doing so and that he would be returning to Butler. Some commentators accused the agency’s request of being a form of election interference intended to suppress enthusiasm for Trump.

Security is expected to be extremely tight at tomorrow’s rally. The monumental breakdown in coordination between local police and federal agents that allowed a 20-year-old shooter to fire multiple rounds at Trump’s head while he was on stage has still not been fully clarified, prompting speculation that the effort was an “inside job” carried out by intelligence agencies to replace Trump as the GOP’s nominee with a more pro-war candidate.

After the July shooting, scores of political commentators and religious figures attributed Trump’s survival to God’s protection. Trump himself said as much in his GOP nominee acceptance speech just five days later. “I’m not supposed to be here tonight … I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God,” he said.

Trump’s wife Melania, who recently came out in support of abortion, also described his surviving two assassination attempts as “miracles.” She has also blamed Democrats and liberal media outlets that have labeled him as a “threat to democracy” for why the shootings took place.

On August 8, the state of Pennsylvania published several X posts telling residents that it is likely there won’t be a clear winner proclaimed on election night.

“Pennsylvanians won’t always know the final results of all races on election night. Any changes in results that occur as counties continue to count ballots are not evidence that an election is ‘rigged’,” said the state, which has faced criticism over election irregularities in recent years.

Without Pennsylvania’s 19 Electoral College votes, Trump would have to win Republican-leaning states like North Carolina and Georgia and pick up Arizona and Nevada, both of which he allegedly lost to Joe Biden in 2020. And even then, he would only be at 268. He would still have to win a typically Democratic state like New Hampshire (4 Electoral College votes), Wisconsin (10), or Michigan (15), to surpass the 270 threshold. But with Pennsylvania in his column, all Trump has to do is retain North Carolina and Georgia and he will receive the necessary 270 votes.

