Elon Musk, Matt Walsh highlight study showing transgender surgeries double risk of suicide

‘We were told that suicide rates would go down’ after transgender genital surgeries, Matt Walsh commented. ‘Instead, they went up. Of course they did.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk took to his social media site, X, to announce the major finding of a scientific study: “Gender reassignment surgery doubles risk of suicide for men.”

The investigation —titled “Rates of psychiatric emergencies before and after gender affirming surgery” and published in the The Journal of Urology — concluded that suicide rates among men who undergo “vaginoplasties” more than double after the mutilating surgery.

Gender reassignment surgery doubles risk of suicide for men https://t.co/7MiuKBCBSI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2024

Musk’s post has gone viral, quickly garnering nearly 13 million views in less than 48 hours.

‘Trapping people in a mutilated, destroyed body’

The Not the Bee’s report to which Musk linked suggested that the study confirms what is obvious to most people, that when a man’s genitals are surgically destroyed and replaced with fake, female-appearing genitalia, the likelihood of his attempting suicide will increase.

“We were told that suicide rates would go down,” observed conservative commentator Matt Walsh, commenting on the study. “Instead, they went up.”

“Of course they did. Of course they did,” emphasized Walsh.

“You’re trapping people in a mutilated, destroyed body. You’re turning them into carved up, disfigured versions of themselves,” said Walsh. “Of course that doesn’t help their mental wellbeing.”

‘The left uses the threat of suicides like a cudgel to silence opposition’

The study’s findings contradict the oft-repeated scare tactic employed by the burgeoning transgender mutilation industry that assures hesitant patients and parents that transgender surgery is the only way to escape suicide ideation, manipulating parents by claiming that “a living daughter is better than a dead son.”

“This is big!” declared Billboard Chris, an activist who has famously devoted himself to exposing gender ideology and to protecting kids from its harms. “A new study out of California completely destroys the narrative that kids will kill themselves if not allowed to transition.”

He noted that the study wasn’t brand new: It had been published in 2021. “That doesn’t change anything. This is very valuable info for anyone involved in legal battles,” he explained. “The left uses the threat of suicides like a cudgel to silence opposition and to push irreversible damage on kids.”

The researchers took a comprehensive look at data collected by California’s Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development from 2012 to 2018. During that time, 869 patients were males who underwent “vaginoplasties” and 357 were females who underwent “phalloplasties.”

Of those 869 males who had sought to “transition” to females, 9 had attempted suicide before GAS, while 25 had attempted suicide after surgery.

They concluded:

Rates of psychiatric emergencies are high both before and after gender affirming surgery. Although both the phalloplasty and vaginoplasty patients have similar overall rates of psychiatric encounters, suicide attempts are more common in the later. In fact, our observed rate of suicide attempts in the phalloplasty group is actually similar to the general population, while the vaginoplasty group’s rate is more than double that of the general population. Patients undergoing GAS with a history of prior psychiatric emergencies or feminizing transition are at higher risk and should be counseled appropriately.

