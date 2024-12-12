Elon Musk mocks Trudeau as ‘insufferable tool’ who ‘won’t be in power for much longer’  

Elon Musk made the comments after Trudeau claimed Americans have gone backwards on 'women’s progress' because Donald Trump, not Kamala Harris, was elected president.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Tesla billionaire Elon Musk doled out some of his harshest words yet against Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, blasting the world leader as a “tool” who will not be in “power much longer.”

Musk made the comments after Trudeau claimed Americans have gone backwards with respect to “women’s progress” because they elected Donald Trump, not Kamala Harris, as president.

“He’s such an insufferable tool,” wrote Musk on X in reply to a post from Dr. Gad Saad, who had posted a video of Trudeau’s comments.

He’s such an insufferable tool. Won’t be in power for much longer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2024

Saad, who is a friend of Dr. Jordan Peterson and who also has a distaste for Trudeau, wrote on X Wednesday about the PM’s comments regarding the U.S. election, “There are no words, no sentiments, no non-verbal cues, no telepathic communications that can capture the extent to which this individual is grotesque.”

The now-viral video of Trudeau blasting American voters for choosing Donald Trump over Kamala Harris happened at an Equal Voice Foundation gala in the nation’s capital of Ottawa, which was held on Tuesday.

“We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult sometimes, march towards progress,” Trudeau said to the gala attendees.

“And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president. Everywhere, women’s rights and women’s progress is under attack. Overtly, and subtly.”

Musk was recently tasked by Trump to lead the forthcoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with the help of businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Musk has a history of going after Trudeau. As reported by LifeSiteNews, last month he predicted that Trudeau would be “gone” in the 2025 election.

As reported by LifeSiteNews Musk also remarked that it is “insane” that the Trudeau government’s proposed “Online Harms” bill would target internet speech retroactively if it becomes law.

As for Trump, he recently took a shot a Trudeau after the PM flew to Mar-a-Lago for an impromptu visit, joking that he was looking forward to seeing the “Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

