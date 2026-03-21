Elon Musk offers to pay salaries of TSA employees amid partial government shutdown

Congress’ inability to pass funding approval for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has unfairly punished TSA workers and wrought havoc on travelers and the airline industry.

(LifeSiteNews) — In an extraordinary move, billionaire Elon Musk has offered to pay the salaries of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees who have gone without pay for weeks amid the continuing government funding standoff.

“I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country,” Musk announced on X early Saturday morning.

I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2026

Congress’ inability to pass funding approval for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees TSA, has not only punished TSA workers who have begun to drift away from the agency, it has wrought havoc on the airline industry and inflicted pain on travelers who have faced increasingly massive lines as they wait for hours to pass through security checkpoints at some major U.S. airports.

Musk’s magnanimous gesture has been welcomed across X, the platform which Musk purchased in order to save freedom of speech in the U.S. and around the world.

“Amazing,” declared General Mike Flynn in response, “and you’re right about many lives being affected as well as TSA families who are already living paycheck to paycheck.”

Amazing…and you’re right about many lives being affected as well as TSA families who are already living paycheck to paycheck. — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) March 21, 2026

The funding standoff has continued on Capitol Hill as Republicans have pushed to pass legislation fully funding DHS, while Democrats have demanded standalone funding for TSA in order to defund DHS immigration operations.

Share









