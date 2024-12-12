Elon Musk pledges ‘justice will be served’ to doctors who mutilate children

The battle to stop the surgical and chemical ‘transitioning’ of gender-confused minors is a personal one for Elon Musk, whose own son has fallen victim to the same ‘woke mind virus.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Tech mogul and presidential adviser Elon Musk declared on Thursday that “justice will be served” against physicians involved in the surgical and chemical “transitioning” of gender-confused children, reiterating that the incoming Trump administration will have at least one influential voice dedicated to pursuing the matter.

Musk made the statement in response to a comment by therapist and Just Therapy founder James Esses, who called for ensuring “that those in positions of power who were responsible for sterilising and mutilating children are not able to disappear off into the sunset and pretend that they never had anything to do with it.”

Justice will be served https://t.co/eyeTWIfB1z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2024

The Tesla, SpaceX, and X/Twitter chief also declared that “Puberty blockers are a horrific crime against children and those who push them are criminals.”

Puberty blockers are a horrific crime against children and those who push them are criminals https://t.co/IdAr0KV5gl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2024

The battle is a personal one for Musk, who this summer opened up about the “evil” of “child mutilation and sterilization” and how he “was essentially tricked into signing documents, for one of my older boys, Xavier […] before I had really any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on and there was a lot of confusion.”

“I was told, you know, Xavier might commit suicide if you don’t,” he said. “So, I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘dead naming’ for a reason. So my son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

During the 2024 campaign, returning President Donald Trump attacked Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’s support for the transgender agenda, vowed to sign an executive order “instructing every federal agency to cease the promotion of sex or gender transition at any age,” and said he wants to “make it a felony for any medical professional to perform surgery on a minor without parental consent.”

That last comment has left uncertainty as to whether Trump would be content to allow harmful underage “transitions” as long as parents approve. Trump’s nominee for Surgeon General, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, has given mixed signals on the subject, both criticizing the rush to subject prepubescent children to irreversible procedures but also using LGBT lobby language such as gender “assigned at birth” and leaving the door open to “transitioning” minors after they’ve reached puberty.

Musk’s prominence in the Trump team, as co-lead of the non-governmental Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advisory group, offers conservatives and pro-family advocates reassurance that at least one major figure with the president’s ear will passionately argue against such tendencies, should they arise.

Share











