Elon Musk blames California schools for sparking son’s gender confusion with ‘woke mind virus’

In a new biography, the Twitter/X and Tesla owner says the ideology that led to his son's dysphoria is a threat to civilization.

(LifeSiteNews) — Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk blames left-wing California schools for causing his son’s gender confusion with ideologies that he refers to as the “woke mind virus” and believes it is a serious threat to civilization, according to an excerpt from a new biography.

Walter Isaacson is the author of a nearly 700-page biography titled Elon Musk, which is set to be released September 12. On Thursday, Isaacson publicized an excerpt from the manuscript that reveals Musk’s skepticism of left-wing ideologies, some of which he blames for his eldest child’s adoption of a “transgender” and communist identity.

The owner of X, formerly Twitter, and CEO of Tesla has a “swelling concern with the dangers of what he called the ‘woke mind virus’ that he believed was infecting America,” Isaacson wrote in the excerpt obtained by The Wall Street Journal. “’Unless the woke mind virus, which is fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit, and anti-human in general, is stopped, civilization will never become multiplanetary,’ he told me gravely.”

The author went on to explain that “Musk’s anti-woke sentiments were partly triggered” by his son Xavier’s decision to “identify” as a woman at age 16. The boy reportedly texted Musk’s sister-in-law that “my name is now Jenna” and told her, “Don’t tell my dad.”

Initially, Musk “was generally sanguine.” However, his mindset changed when “she [sic] went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil.” Musk added that “I’ve made many overtures, but she [sic] doesn’t want to spend time with me.”

The author wrote that “the rift pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada.”

Both Musk and Isaacson refer to Xavier as “she” and “Jenna” in the excerpt.

“He blamed it partly on the ideology he felt that Jenna [sic] imbibed at Crossroads, the progressive school she [sic] attended in Los Angeles,” Isaacson added. “Twitter, he felt, had become infected by a similar mindset that suppressed right-wing and anti-establishment voices.”

Since buying the social media platform in 2022, Musk has repeatedly promoted free speech, cracking down on penalties imposed on conservatives. In June 2023, the company’s owner made major headlines by greenlighting the free screening of Matt Walsh’s groundbreaking documentary What Is A Woman? After several employees made the “mistake” of canceling a deal with the Daily Wire due to “misgendering” included in the film. Musk endorsed the documentary on his own account, saying, “Every parent should watch this.”

Following up on his free speech promises, Musk’s actions led to the film being viewed more than 170 million times on the platform. It also surged to the top streaming documentary on Rotten Tomatoes during the first week of 2023’s so-called “pride month,” one year after its initial release.

Musk has also publicly criticized the promotion of gender ideology, arguing in October 2022 that elite American grade schools and universities teach “full-on communism.” At the time, he alluded to the connection between his son’s education and the division the father and son now face.

Throughout 2023, Musk has voiced opposition to radical transgenderism, including drawing attention to Canadian student Josh Alexander when he was arrested for saying there are only two genders and saying that parents who sterilize their gender confused “should go to prison for life.”

He has also slammed the NCAA for allowing the male athlete William “Lia” Thomas to compete against biological women and praised presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for running on a platform that insists “God is real” and “there are only two genders.”

RELATED

X/Twitter will collect biometric and employment data from certain users

Ontario court rules College of Psychologists can mandate Jordan Peterson undergo social media ‘training’

Share











