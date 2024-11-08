Elon Musk posts ‘Novus ordo seclorum’ alongside image of him with Trump

Catholic convert and former White House speechwriter Joshua Charles asked Musk whether he meant to use the phrase ‘Novus Ordo Seclorum’ in a ‘freemasonic way.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Mogul and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk, who endorsed Donald Trump during the 2024 election, posted to X on Wednesday the phrase “Novus Ordo Seclorum” alongside a picture of himself with the president.

The Latin phrase means “new order of the ages,” and is inscribed upon the Great Seal of the United States, found on the dollar bill.

New York Times bestselling author and former White House speechwriter Joshua Charles replied to Musk on X, asking if he meant to use the phrase in a “freemasonic” way.

Dear @elonmusk: may I honestly ask you whether you mean this in a Freemasonic way? If not, could you please explain exactly what you mean by this phrase? — Joshua Charles (@JoshuaTCharles) November 7, 2024

Charles Thomson, Secretary of the Continental Congress of the U.S. during the country’s creation, coined the motto Novus Ordo Seclorum in June 1782, explaining that, as part of the U.S. Great Seal, it signifies “the beginning of the new American Era.”

Joshua Charles maintains that the goals of the American founders were aligned with that of freemasonry (some of the founders are confirmed freemasons) in their desire to destroy Catholicism. Late on Wednesday, he shared to X a quote from a letter of John Adams to Thomas Jefferson that evidences this:

Platonic, Pythagoric, Hindu, and Cabbalistical Christianity, which is Catholic Christianity, and which has prevailed for 1,500 years, has received a mortal wound of which the Monster must finally die. Yet so strong is his constitution that he may endure for centuries before he expires.

It is shocking the extent to which some of the American Founders were consciously, and purposely, departing from and trying to destroy Christendom, the civilization created by the Catholic Church. “Platonic, Pythagoric, Hindu, and Cabbalistical Christianity, which is Catholic… pic.twitter.com/eKY28OvCSp — Joshua Charles (@JoshuaTCharles) November 7, 2024

Charles has extensively studied freemasonry and written about how the secret society aims to ultimately establish a new world order, in which the Catholic Church is overthrown and replaced with the reign of the antichrist.

Musk previously signaled his support for a “new order of the ages” — albeit subtly —during the 2018 Met Gala, where he wore a white jacket embossed with the words “Novus Ordo Seclorum” on the back.

Musk is a secular businessman who has begun to extol the benefits of religion, calling himself “culturally Christian” and declaring during an interview with Tucker Carlson that a “woke mind virus” is taking “the place of religion.”

He recently wrote the following commentary on society, sharing it to X:

Atheism left an empty space; Secular religion took its place; But left the people in despair; Childless hedonism sans care; Maybe religion’s not so bad; To keep you from being sad.

While he has proved an effective ally in the political sphere against woke Marxists, having for example convinced influential podcaster Joe Rogan to endorse Trump as president, some Christians have raised concerns about his secularism and potential involvement in mark of the beast technology.

His project Neuralink, an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) technology currently in development, would allow for near instantaneous, wireless communication between brain and computer.

Such technology would assist the disabled, but also facilitate what Musk has envisioned as the human brain’s “merging with AI,” potentially opening the door to unprecedented manipulation of the human mind.

