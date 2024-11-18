Elon Musk praises families on X: ‘We should teach fear of childlessness,’ not pregnancy

The new head of the Department of Government Efficiency continues to encourage openness to life in the midst of potentially catastrophic declines in the birth rate worldwide.

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk is continuing to spread the word about the importance of families.

On X this week, Musk sounded the alarm in response to a post that claimed birth rates in Sweden and Britain are now at their lowest levels since 1749 and 1938, respectively.

“Instead of teaching fear of pregnancy, we should teach fear of childlessness,” Musk said.

Instead of teaching fear of pregnancy, we should teach fear of childlessness https://t.co/0wUUADibcl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2024



While campaigning for Donald Trump in Pittsburgh this past election cycle, Musk had shared a similar message while speaking to an abortion survivor.

“There’s nothing greater than having a kid,” he said. “I get more joy in my life for my kids than anything else … having a child will make you happier than anything else in your life, ever.”

🚨ELON MUSK ON ABORTION: “President Trump has been very clear that he will veto a national abortion ban. He believes it is a state issue. In my opinion, which is bound to offend some, If a baby can survive outside the womb, it cannot be aborted. If a baby can survive outside… pic.twitter.com/dBQXy7ztsl — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 20, 2024



Musk also used that opportunity to blame schools for “terrifying” girls and women with the idea that “getting pregnant is the end of your life” for why they are not having as many children as they used to, echoing remarks he made to Tucker Carlson in October.

ELON: LET’S STOP SCARING WOMEN AWAY FROM HAVING KIDS “We need to stop scaring women that having a kid destroys your life. This is false. We terrify girls into saying that if you get pregnant, your life’s over. This is what schools teach. And I agree, we should not have… https://t.co/g8RIZRr6cd pic.twitter.com/jcdcWAXNvo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 8, 2024



After President-elect Trump’s landslide victory earlier this month, he announced that Musk will lead a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Musk said on X that “either we get government efficient, or America goes bankrupt. That’s what it comes down to.”

As fertility rates across the West plummet, Musk has consistently warned about the coming population collapse. While he has never adopted the true pro-life position, he has pointed to birth control and abortion as contributing factors to the demographic crisis and has also pushed back against the absurd claims of climate extremists that a reduction in population is necessary for the future of the planet.

Last year, responding to the surprise passage in Ohio of a radical pro-abortion amendment, Musk said men and women have been misled regarding the harms of abortion.

“Many men also fear that they will be unable to have ‘fun’ if abortion is outlawed,” he wrote.

Absolutely — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2023



Children are “absolutely” one of the most fulfilling things a person can have in life, he said.

Share











