Elon Musk praises Hungary’s tax breaks for mothers in bid to boost family growth

Elon Musk called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's new tax policy aimed at promoting the bearing of children a 'good idea.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Tech mogul Elon Musk has commended Hungary for increasing its tax breaks for mothers.

In a March 16 post on X, Musk, the newly appointed director of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), celebrated Hungary’s new policy offering tax breaks for mothers to encourage families to have children.

“Good idea,” Musk wrote in response to an article detailing Hungary’s new policies.

Musk, while a supporter of the gravely immoral practice of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) is at the same time well-known for advocating for children, warning that plummeting birth rates could result in the end of many societies.

Hungary has announced that mothers with one child will be exempt from paying income tax until they turn 30. Furthermore, mothers with two or more children are exempt from paying income tax for life.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán celebrated the new policy in a post on X, writing, “Hungary is making history with the largest tax cut in Europe & the entire Western world! We are building the world’s first family-centred economy.”

Hungary is making history with the largest tax cut in Europe & the entire Western world! We are building the world’s first family-centred economy:

👶 One-child mothers exempt from income tax until they turn 30.

👩‍👧‍👦 Two or more children? No income tax for life! Securing the… pic.twitter.com/iGY96p5LiZ — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) March 16, 2025

“Securing the future of Hungarian families for decades to come,” he declared.

Hungary also provides tax benefits, allowing parents to deduct a certain amount from their taxes based on how many children they have. Tax benefits recently doubled under Orbán, increasing the monthly amount parents can write off their taxes to €50 euros after one child, €200 after two, and €500 after three children.

Furthermore, as LifeSiteNews previously reported, the former President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, has launched a non-profit organization dedicated to solving the world’s collapsing birth rates.

The organization explains that while family sizes have remained relatively similar to recent decades, sitting at around 2.5 children per family, a spike in childlessness has led to a plummeting birth rate.

In recent years, Hungary has passed a number of laws to encourage families to welcome children into the world. However, unfortunately, many of these policies include funding for IVF treatments, which ultimately lead to thousands of human lives lost.

Share











