Elon Musk predicts Trudeau will lose 2025 election

Elon Musk predicted that Justin Trudeau ‘will be gone in the upcoming election’ in response to a request to help Canadians oust the far-left, pro-LGBT leader.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-freedom tech mogul Elon Musk predicted that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be “gone” in the 2025 election.

In a November 7 post, Musk reveals he expects Trudeau’s defeat in response to a request to help Canadians oust the anti-freedom, anti-life, and anti-family leader.

“He will be gone in the upcoming election,” Musk wrote.

He will be gone in the upcoming election — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2024

The statement was in a reply to British Columbia businessman Robert Ronning, who had previously written, “@elonmusk we need your help in Canada getting rid of Trudeau.”

Musk prediction comes after discontented Liberals reportedly gave Trudeau until the end of October to step down as Liberal leader before they take action to force the issue following two disastrous by-election results in “safe” ridings in Toronto and Montreal.

However, Trudeau has repeatedly refused to step down, instead insisting that the party is “united” under his leadership.

In addition to the October deadline, others have begun to publicly decry Trudeau’s leadership and call for his resignation. Earlier this week, Liberal MP Sean Casey of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, told CBC News that Trudeau’s time as leader should end, making him the second MP in a week to make such a declaration.

“My job has always been to project the voice of the people I represent in Ottawa, to be Charlottetown’s representative in Ottawa, and not the reverse,” he said. “And the message that I’ve been getting loud and clear and more and more strongly as time goes by is that it’s time for him to go. And I agree.”

Casey’s statement echoes Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather who told CTV News that it is time for the Liberal Party to discuss who will lead them into the 2025 election.

“I support whoever is leader in my party at all times,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be a robust caucus discussion about who the best person to lead us in the next election is, and that discussion should happen in caucus. It shouldn’t happen in the media.”

Calls for Trudeau’s resignation come on top of the numerous Liberal MPs, including former cabinet ministers, who have vacated their seats or who have announced that they will not be running for re-election.

In addition to calls from the political class for Trudeau’s resignation, or at the very least their distancing themselves from his leadership, Canadian citizens have also had enough of the prime minister’s rule over the country.

Polls continue to uncover the upset of Canadians toward the current government, whether it be the 70 percent who believe the country is “broke” or the majority of citizens who report being worse off financially since Trudeau took office.

Additional polls show that the scandal-plagued government has sent the Liberals into a nosedive with no end in sight, with a September poll showing that the Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre would win a landslide majority government.

