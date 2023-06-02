Elon Musk promotes Matt Walsh’s ‘What is a Woman?’ documentary after Twitter initially censored it

'Every parent should watch this,' Musk said about the film.

(LifeSiteNews) — Free speech advocate and owner of Twitter Elon Musk promoted the “What Is A Woman?” documentary on his platform just hours after the company abandoned a deal to stream the film for free on Thursday.

On June 1, exactly one year after the release of Matt Walsh’s groundbreaking documentary exposing the evil of gender ideology, Daily Wire co-CEO and co-founder Jeremy Boreing announced that Twitter had backed out of a deal to stream and promote the film to the public due to certain scenes containing so-called “misgendering.”

“What Is A Woman?” was labeled as “hateful” and became restricted content on the platform, which has boasted commitment to free speech since Musk bought it in 2022.

Twitter executives hid the film from the feeds of Daily Wire followers and removed the ability to simply re-tweet posts in which the movie was embedded. Musk responded to the situation amid the chaos, posting that the move to suppress “What Is A Woman?” was “a mistake.” Later, all restrictions were lifted, and the documentary was allowed to be shared freely on the platform.

But Musk did not only enable the film to be restored to Twitter. Instead, he went a step further by actively promoting the movie on his Twitter profile, an act that Catholic podcast host and documentary creator Matt Walsh celebrated as “a huge win.”

It’s been a wild 24 hours. It began with Twitter labeling our film hate speech and completely suppressing it, and ends with all suppression lifted and Elon Musk himself tweeting out the film and urging people to watch it. A huge win. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2023

In a Tweet posted on Thursday night, Musk wrote “every parent should watch this” above the embedded film, adding that “a child is not capable of consent, which is why we have laws protecting minors.”

However, he further argued that “consenting adults should do whatever makes them happy, provided it does not harm others.”

Every parent should watch this https://t.co/pIp6UP6vq8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

The temporary censorship of “What Is A Woman?” also reportedly led two executives from the company’s trust and safety team to leave their jobs, a detail that was confirmed by Musk to be a direct result of the chaotic suppression and backlash.

“This is a major problem,” Musk said in another post, referring to child mutilation, the extent to which is revealed in Walsh’s documentary. “I will be actively lobbying to criminalize making severe, irreversible changes to children below the age of consent. Shame on those who advocate this! It is utterly contemptible.”

This is a major problem. I will be actively lobbying to criminalize making severe, irreversible changes to children below the age of consent. Shame on those who advocate this! It is utterly contemptible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

Musk was responding to a post about the dangers of puberty blockers and a tweet showing a previous opinion of the platform’s owner, which condemned so-called “gender transitions” for minors.

He also referred to a comment about children’s hospitals committing child mutilation — part of a “pride month” statement made by the pro-LGBT president of the United States, Joe Biden — as “insanity.”

The overnight removal of all censoring and Musk’s active promotion of the documentary was met with gratitude and celebration from conservatives.

“Wow. Thank you, Elon. We really appreciate it,” Walsh wrote in response to Musk’s actions. “It was a battle but free speech wins again,” he added in another post. “The film can now be seen and shared by all.”

Daily Wire co-founder and podcast host Ben Shapiro shared similar sentiments, thanking Twitter’s owner and commenting that “Elon continues to work to make good on his pledge to keep Twitter an open platform!”

Despite Twitter executives’ attempts to silence the important message of “What Is A Woman?,” Walsh announced on Friday morning that “the film has been shared 30 thousand times in just the last couple of hours” since the suppression was lifted. Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson pointed out that such wide reach “will save children.”

“Once again, the Left’s efforts to censor and suppress have backfired in spectacular fashion,” Walsh wrote. “What a great way to ring in Pride Month.”

The film has been shared 30 thousand times in just the last couple of hours. Once again, the Left’s efforts to censor and suppress have backfired in spectacular fashion. What a great way to ring in Pride Month. https://t.co/oo4BCEESwJ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2023

