Elon Musk promotes video montage exposing false media narratives about COVID vaccines

‘How many other people out there have symptoms that are actually from the vaccine or Covid treatment, rather than Covid itself?’ Musk asked.

(LifeSiteNews) — X/Twitter owner Elon Musk posted a video Tuesday morning tracking the prevailing narratives about the controversial COVID-19 vaccines over time, especially the dramatic walkback in their claimed effectiveness from initial promises of 100%.

The video starts with numerous headlines touting the shots as 100% effective at preventing disease, hospitalization, and death, with the percentages steadily trending downward as time progresses, eventually falling below 40%. Next comes a wave of headlines touting the need for booster shots, then headlines about various countries suspending vaccines due to health concerns and drug company executives making millions of dollars.

Have you heard dis information?

pic.twitter.com/sHljBLYNfq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2023

In a follow-up post, Musk explained that his initial concern was the “outrageous” mandates, which as a tech industry employer he would have been forced to impose on his workers if the U.S. Supreme Court had not stepped in. “We would not have done so. I would rather go to prison than fire good people who didn’t want to be jabbed,” he said.

Musk added that he contracted a mild case of COVID before the vaccines were released but was later required to get three jabs for travel, the third of which “almost sent me to hospital.”

“How many other people out there have symptoms that are actually from the vaccine or Covid treatment, rather than Covid itself?” Musk asked. He stressed that he believes in vaccines generally, and retains hope for mRNA technology to have positive applications in the future, but believes the “cure cannot be potentially worse than the disease. And public debate over efficacy should not be shut down.”

Controversy persists over the COVID shots, which were developed and reviewed under former President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take.

Studies have found that vaccine-induced COVID protection wanes around six months (or potentially sooner), with whatever protection the shots offer further undermined by the rise of variants since the start of the pandemic in 2020. By contrast, a body of evidence links the vaccines to serious medical problems, a subject the medical establishment has been largely hostile to acknowledge or investigate.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 36,231 deaths, 209,910 hospitalizations, 20,810 heart attacks, and 27,522 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of September 15, among other ailments. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers, despite common insistence to the contrary.

Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Last September, the Japanese Society for Vaccinology published a peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers from Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Maryland, which found that the “Pfizer trial exhibited a 36% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group” while the “Moderna trial exhibited a 6% higher risk of serious adverse events in the vaccine group,” for a combined “16% higher risk of serious adverse events in mRNA vaccine recipients.”

In December 2022, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) hosted a roundtable discussion during which civil rights attorney Aaron Siri detailed data from the CDC’s V-Safe reporting system revealing that 800,000 of the system’s 10 million participants, or approximately 7.7 percent, reported needing medical care after COVID injection. “25 percent of those people needed emergency care or were hospitalized, and another 48 percent sought urgent care,” Siri added. “Also, another 25 percent on top of the 7.7 percent reported being unable to work or go to school.”

Another study by a team of American, British, and Canadian researchers, published last December in the Journal of Medical Ethics, found that COVID booster mandates for university students – a relatively healthy group at relatively low risk from the virus – do far more harm than good: “per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented, we anticipate at least 18.5 serious adverse events from mRNA vaccines, including 1.5–4.6 booster-associated myopericarditis cases in males (typically requiring hospitalisation).”

In recent weeks, some schools, hospitals, and businesses have resumed mask mandates, citing rising cases from new COVID variants against which the government admits current vaccines may be ineffective. The news has prompted speculation as to whether a return to broader lockdowns is forthcoming. President Joe Biden has announced he is seeking funding from Congress to develop new COVID vaccines for these variants, prompting fears of new mandates and whether they will have similar problems as the shots developed under his predecessor.

Share











