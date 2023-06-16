Elon Musk recommends Jim Caviezel’s movie on child trafficking be streamed on Twitter

'Sound of Freedom,' to be released on July 4, is based on the life of Tim Ballard, a former CIA agent who founded Operation Underground Railroad in 2013 to root out trafficking efforts across the world.

(LifeSiteNews) — Twitter owner Elon Musk has encouraged Angel Studios to stream Sound of Freedom, its upcoming movie about child trafficking starring Jim Caviezel, on the platform.

“I recommend putting it on this platform for free for a brief period or just asking people to subscribe to support (we would not keep any funds),” Musk tweeted Tuesday night.

Twitter currently offers $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 monthly subscription rates.

Sound of Freedom will be released across the U.S. on July 4. Produced by Catholic human rights activist Eduardo Verástegui, it is based on the life of Tim Ballard, a former CIA agent who founded Operation Underground Railroad in 2013 to root out trafficking efforts across the world.

During an interview with Steve Bannon last month, Caviezel cryptically remarked that the film essentially depicts real-life events. “Epstein Island isn’t the only island out there where they have … children,” he said.

Ballard, a Mormon, demanded Caviezel play him in the film, frustrating executives at Fox Studios. Disney eventually bought Fox, and the movie – which completed shooting more than three years ago – was dropped. Angel Studios acquired the rights and will release it in 1,200 theaters nationwide, with hopes that it will soon be screened in Canada and elsewhere.

Angel Studios is seeking to sell 2 million tickets as a symbolic gesture to the 2 million children who are reportedly kidnapped and trafficked every year. Approximately 350,000 tickets have been sold to date. Purchase tickets for yourself or others via their “Pay it Forward” option here.

Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has implemented a number of free speech reforms that have infuriated mainstream media outlets and liberal commentators. Most notably, he has bulked up the platform’s video and livestreaming options, prompting former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to upload his “Tucker on Twitter” show on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire streamed his “What Is a Woman?” documentary on the site as well, garnering a whopping 177.2 million views, though censors initially banned it due to “misgendering” concerns.

Caviezel, 54, played St. Luke in the 2018 film Paul, Apostle of Christ. He will reprise his role as Jesus in Mel Gibson’s upcoming 2024 blockbuster The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection.

To learn about how you can fight human trafficking, visit Operation Underground Railroad’s website by clicking here.

