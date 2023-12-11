Elon Musk reinstates Alex Jones on X after five-year ban

70% of participants in an X poll voted in favor of bringing the eccentric political commentator back to the platform.

(LifeSiteNews) — Alex Jones has been reinstated on X, formerly Twitter.

On Sunday, December 10, Jones’ X account was reinstated after Elon Musk ran a poll in which 70% voted in favor of bringing the eccentric political commentator back to the platform.

Reinstate Alex Jones on this platform? Vox Populi, Vox Dei. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2023

Musk’s decision came shortly after Tucker Carlson published an interview with Jones that garnered over 15 million views on X. In the conversation with Carlson, Jones warned about a globalist plan of “designed global collapse.” Musk has frequently watched and commented on Carlson’s show Tucker on X before.

READ: Alex Jones rips mask off New World Order’s ‘designed global collapse’ on Tucker Carlson’s show

On Monday, X also reinstated the account of Jones’ show InfoWars, as well as Jonathan Owen Shroyer, the host of the War Room show on InfoWars.

Jones was banned from Twitter in September 2018, shortly after being de-platformed in a coordinated effort by several other big tech platforms, including his YouTube channel with around 2.5 million subscribers, due to “hate speech.”

On Sunday, Mario Nawfal hosted a live discussion (“XTownHall”) on X that featured Jones, Musk, and many other prominent figures, such as influencer Andrew Tate, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and political commentator Jack Posobiec.

The discussion, which lasted over two hours and was viewed by more than eight million users, covered a wide range of issues, including online censorship, globalism, de-population, and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Musk and Jones agreed that there is a globalist plan to de-populate the world and that it is crucial to counter this agenda by having more children.

When asked by Jones what his plan is to counter the globalists, Musk replied: “We should expand humanity…we should have more kids, the population should increase, and we should become a multi-planet species.”

During the discussion, Jones praised Musk for standing up for free speech by acquiring Twitter and reinstating banned accounts. “You are literally changing the entire paradigm…you definitely got the system scared,” Jones told the tech billionaire.

Later in the discussion, Posobiec asked Musk what he would do if intelligence agencies like the FBI or Department of Homeland Security (DHS) approached X with censorship requests as they did in the past before Musk acquired the platform.

Musk affirmed his commitment to free speech, saying he plans to allow legal content to remain on the platform. He furthermore stated that he would be willing to go to jail if he thought a government agency was breaking the law with their censorship requests.

EXCLUSIVE: @elonmusk just confirmed to Human Events’ @JackPosobiec that he would be willing to go to jail rather than illegally censor users on X on behalf of the federal government. pic.twitter.com/VDZqks37nO — Human Events (@HumanEvents) December 10, 2023

“We will be as transparent as possible…and frankly if I think that a government agency is breaking the law in their demands on the platform, I would be prepared to go to prison personally if I think they are the ones breaking the law.”

Addressing the globalist WEF meeting in Davos, Musk said that some video clips he had seen from the events were “concerning,” and referred to the WEF as an “unelected world government.”

“I don’t think we should have an unelected, quasi-governmental organization deciding our future,” he said.

“I’m not okay with some organization that I didn’t vote for controlling my destiny or that of other people.”

“I think an unelected world government is not a good idea,” the tech mogul concluded.

