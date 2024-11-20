Elon Musk rips Jaguar’s woke ad: ‘Do you sell cars?’

Luxury car company Jaguar is under scrutiny from Elon Musk and others following the rollout of a woke ad that shows androgynous individuals in futuristic clothing, but yet not actual automobiles.

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk and others are criticizing luxury car company Jaguar for a new ad with oddly dressed men and women.

“Copy nothing” and “live vivid” the 30-second ad, set to techno music, says.

“Do you sell cars,” Musk replied on X (formerly Twitter).

Others also asked where the cars are.

“Think of this as a declaration of intent,” Jaguar wrote back on X.

Within a day of being posted, the ad has been widely mocked.

“Not a single car in this freak-show Jaguar ad [.] Jaguar is about to learn the hard way [.] Go woke, go broke,” commentator Roger Handley (“D.C. Draino”) wrote on X.

“You may notice there’s no car in this ad. It’s been tucked away,” commentator Jim Treacher wrote.

Communications expert Lulu Meservey wrote a lengthy criticism of how the video clashed with what people are demanding.

“Taste aside — from a purely strategic perspective, this brand marketing is disastrous for Jaguar,” Meservey, the founder of strategic communications firm Rostra, wrote on X.

“Art school grads simply aren’t associated with elite engineering ability, I’m sorry. It’s possible a marketing exec read too many think pieces about how millennials shop based on values and forgot that people want cars that are really well built,” she wrote.

She also pointed out that the ad will fall flat with men, who are more likely to buy luxury cars.

“While men have been an important audience for Jaguar historically (it’s a favored ride for James Bond and Bruce Wayne), the latest campaign features six women and two people of indistinguishable gender (one appears to be a man but I don’t want to assume),” she wrote.

“Lastly, Jaguar simply failed to read the room. We are in an era of NOSTALGIA,” she wrote. “People want to RETVRN. Tradition, heritage, and classics are more in demand than they’ve been for a long time.”

Meanwhile, NBC News said the ad is part of a “glossy rebrand” although the video “confuses the internet.”

The company explained its philosophy.

“Jaguar’s transformation is defined by Exuberant Modernism, a creative philosophy that underpins all aspects of the new Jaguar brand world,” the company stated in a news release. “It embraces bold designs, unexpected and original thinking, creating a brand character that will command attention through fearless creativity.”

The rebrand toward “modernism,” and incorporating elements that appear to be designed to appeal to androgyny and gender-shifting comes despite a retreat by many major corporations from wokeness and “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Major male-oriented companies, such as John Deere and Jack Daniel’s, have retreated from the LGBT agenda and other identity politics programming and support following investigative reporting by Robby Starbuck.

