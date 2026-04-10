Elon Musk says Canada is ‘cooked’ after MP complains over ‘MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA’ budget cuts

Elon Musk and others slammed MP Leah Gazan’s claims that the Canadian government is not doing enough about an alleged ‘genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+.’

( LifeSiteNews ) — After a Canadian MP from the socialist NDP Party complained about “budget cuts” relating to LGBT programs, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, a Canadian himself, mocked her comments, saying it shows how Canada is done for.

“Canada is cooked,” wrote Musk in reply to a video on X, showing Canadian MP Leah Gazan complaining about “MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA” budget cuts.

Musk later chimed in more in comments on X, after notable Canadian media figures mocked Gazan’s comments.

“I guess there are still some letters left in the alphabet,” he wrote.

Gazan, an Indigenous MP of the NDP, made the comments during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. She was complaining about the Liberal Party’s recent 2026 budget, which was just passed.

She had said the Liberals “provided $0 to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+. Rates of violence are increasing, and the PM is turning a blind eye.”

The term “MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+” is an LGBT term that means “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual people.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney’s Liberal government’s 2025/2026 budget will include millions more in taxpayer money for “SLGBTQI+ communities” and “gender” equality, as well as abortion funding.

The budget includes some $54 million to fund LGBT groups and even money for “pride” safety.

Musk has many times before panned both former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and current leader Carney.

Gazan is no stranger to controversy. As reported by LifeSiteNews, Gazan’s private members’ Bill C-254, An Act To Amend The Criminal Code, looks to give jail time to people who engage in so-called “denialism.”

The bill would look to jail those who question the media and government narrative surrounding Canada’s “Indian Residential School system”: that there are mass graves, despite no evidence to support this claim.

It was blasted by John Carpay, founder and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF). He noted how the push by federal, provincial, and municipal officials for all-encompassing indigenous “reconciliation,” noting that all Canadians are and should be equal under the law, and no one alive today is responsible for proven historical wrongdoings.

In 2021 and 2022, the mainstream media ran with inflammatory and dubious claims that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran some Canadian residential schools. However, after four years, there have been no mass graves discovered at residential schools.

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