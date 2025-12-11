Elon Musk says he believes in God, Creator of the universe

Musk recently made what may be his most explicit affirmation of belief in God yet.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tech mogul Elon Musk said “God is the Creator” in his most explicit yet affirmation of belief in God.

When asked, “Who do you look up to the most?” in a Tuesday interview with podcaster Katie Miller, Musk replied, “The Creator.” He repeated when asked what his current position on God is, that “God is the creator.”

“You don’t believe in God, though, do you?” said Miller.

“Well this universe came from something,” said Musk. “People have different labels.”

While it is widely known that Musk is not religious, as he has stated several times publicly, it is less known that he believes in a Deist God and has at least for the past few years. Musk suggested he did not believe in God during a 2013 interview with actor Rainn Wilson when he said he is not “convinced there is some super-consciousness watching over our every move.”

“And it does beg the question, if there is some super-consciousness, where did the super-consciousness come from?” said Musk at the time, going on to share his belief that “most likely, complexity evolved from simplicity.”

When Wilson asked Musk if he prayed, he responded, “I didn’t even pray when I almost died of malaria.”

He signaled an apparent shift to a belief in God in late 2021 when he told the Babylon Bee, “As Einstein would say, ‘I believe in the God of Spinoza,’” said Musk, referencing deist beliefs.

Musk was referring to Albert Einstein’s 1921 statement, “I believe in Spinoza’s God who reveals himself in the orderly harmony of what exists, not in a God who concerns himself with fates and actions of human beings.”

In 2022 Musk affirmed in a Full Send podcast interview, “Something created the universe… You could say whatever caused the universe to be is God.”

Early this year, Musk again indicated a loosely held belief in a Creator God, but again rejected the idea of a personal God who is “observing our daily actions and rendering a moral verdict on what we’re doing from day to day.”

“That doesn’t appear to be the case because there’s some very evil things happening from day to day…but maybe that is the case, I don’t know,” Musk told German politician Alice Weidel. “As I learn more, I aspire to change my views to match what I learn.”

Musk also showed he rejected the idea of conforming to God’s moral law in 2022 after a man named Mohammed asked Musk to “confess” that there is a God before his “last heartbeat.”

“Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if indeed that is my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there,” Musk replied.

That same year, Christians expressed alarm over his Halloween costume, which was emblazoned with a satanic baphomet image with an inverted cross.

Musk’s beliefs are consequential not only because of his wealth and his popularity with youth but because of the potentially unprecedented power of influence and control baked into a brain-computer interface (BCI) implant being developed by his company Neuralink. Musk believes use of such BCIs will soon become commonplace and predicted on a May 2020 Joe Rogan podcast that humans will go on to “telepathically” communicate with each other if progress goes smoothly.

