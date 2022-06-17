Elon Musk says he favors DeSantis for president in 2024

(LifeSiteNews) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is currently interested in voting for Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024. The Florida governor has not declared his candidacy yet.
Musk, who is in the process of possibly buying Twitter, made the comment after he shared that he voted for Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican who won a special election in the 34th Congressional District. The seat has been held by Democrats for decades.
“I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022,” Musk tweeted Wednesday.
DeSantis
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022
“I assume republican for president 2?” Tesla Owners Silicon Valley asked. Musk has recently said he is a Republican. Musk said “tbd [to be decided]” but when asked a follow-up about who he was “leaning towards,” Musk said DeSantis.
“I supported [New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang] last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning,” Musk tweeted.
DeSantis responded to the news by making a joke about Musk, who is White and from South Africa, being an African-American.
“I’m focused on 2022,” DeSantis, who is up for re-election in November, said on Wednesday when asked about the Tesla CEO’s comments. “But with Elon Musk, what I would say, is that I welcome support from African-Americans, what can I say?” the Florida Republican said.
WATCH: In response to Elon Musk saying he’s leaning toward voting for Ron DeSantis for president, the Florida Governor says, “I welcome support from African Americans.”pic.twitter.com/9yRoEnsEDN
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 15, 2022
Many conservatives have taken an interest in Gov. DeSantis due to his opposition to COVID lockdowns, coerced vaccinations, and LGBT indoctrination. He has also supported pro-life legislation, opposed the chemical and genital mutilation of children, and has worked to eliminate Chinese Communist Party influence in his state.
DeSantis has said he was open to suing Twitter on behalf of Florida residents if the Big Tech company did not consider Musk’s offer. The state owns shares in the company through its pension funds.
“For me, I think some of these Big Tech companies clearly have been problematic,” Gov. DeSantis said. “I think some of the investments where you look at like the Communist Party of China and what they have been involved in, not just state-owned stuff, but these other companies [backed by China],” he said in April.
He was optimistic about Musk’s ability to turn around Twitter.
“We do need to see much more diversity of thought in terms of some of these companies,” Gov. DeSantis said. “I think some of the companies should be broken up, because I just think they’re too big and I think they have too much power over our economy and our freedoms.”