Elon Musk suffered COVID jab injury: ‘I had major side effects from my second booster shot’

Elon Musk joins a growing number of individuals reporting serious adverse events following reception of the COVID jabs.

(LifeSiteNews) — Billionaire entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that he had “major side effects” after taking his “second booster shot” of the COVID jabs. The illness he experienced after the booster left him wondering if he would suffer “permanent damage” from the injection.

In a tweet shared Saturday morning, the Tesla and SpaceX founder shared that following reception of his “second booster” he “felt like [he] was dying for several days,” before adding a hopeful note that no “permanent damage” may have been caused.

I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

Musk’s tweet was made in response to a Rasmussen report shared by author and cartoonist Scott Adams, which noted that in a poll on COVID shot safety, of the 68 percent of adults in the U.S. who said they received a COVID shot, 7 percent indicated suffering “major side effects.” The poll surveyed 1000 people, with Rasmussen extrapolating the data to suggest that as many as 12 million American adults could have suffered major adverse events following reception of the shots.

The findings from Rasmussen’s poll closely align with those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s V-Safe vaccine safety monitoring system, which show that 7 percent of over 10 million users report suffering “major side effects” from COVID-19 vaccination.

Musk later added that his cousin, “who is young and in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis” following inoculation, leading to his hospitalization. Indeed, so-called vaccine-induced myocarditis has been indicated in a growing number of cases of sudden deaths, often in young and athletic men, from around the world.

Alongside studies suggesting that the COVID shots offer more danger for young adults than they do protection, renowned cardiologist and internist Dr. Peter McCullough has warned that the jabs are more harmful than the coronavirus itself.

“This SARS-CoV-2 outbreak was bad enough as it is, but now the mass vaccination program, which has been administered to two thirds of the world’s population, has been a debacle,” McCullough said in comments to LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen. “Recall that we had COVID-19 in 2020 for the full year, and there really wasn’t an increase in all-cause mortality. But it really ticked up in 2021 and 2022. Skyrocketed, in fact. And the only new exposure now is mass vaccination. We’re seeing it across the world recently.”

READ: Young adults up to 100x more likely to suffer COVID jab injuries than be protected: Study

Numerous young celebrities and athletes have suffered supposedly inexplicable deaths following heart-related problems. On January 2, 24-year-old Buffalo Bills football star Damar Hamlin suffered a heart-attack mid-game, leading experts, including McCullough, to wonder if vaccine-induced myocarditis could be to blame.

McCullough also suggested that 37-year old Oklahoma country singer Jake Flint, who died suddenly in his sleep in November last year, might have been a victim of the jab. “The working diagnosis is that it’s subclinical vaccine-induced myocarditis,” he said.

In light of the uptick in “sudden adult death syndrome” blamed for the unprecedented hike in numbers of young men suffering fatal cardiac arrests, McCullough argued that vaccine-induced myocarditis, as a result of COVID inoculation, ought to be presumed.

Responding to Musk’s tweet Saturday, McCullough said that his adverse reaction to the COVID booster is a case of “reactogenicity,” which he stated increases from the first to the second jab by 80 times, and increases further by the third shot.

Elon, this is called “reactogenicity” which is about 80x from shot 1 to shot 2. It goes up even further on shot 3. CDC V-safe data show 7-8% of Americans get so sick they have to go to the hospital. Time is on your side for resolution of concern provided no more injections. — Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH™ (@P_McCulloughMD) January 21, 2023

“CDC V-safe data show 7–8% of Americans get so sick they have to go to the hospital. Time is on your side for resolution of concern provided no more injections,” McCullough added.

