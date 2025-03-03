Elon Musk says he supports US leaving NATO, UN

Musk said ‘I agree’ to the United States withdrawing from NATO and the United Nations amid growing criticism of the globalist organizations.

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk expressed support for the United States to withdraw from NATO and the United Nations.

On Saturday, Musk said “I agree” in response to an X post published by MAGA influencer Gunther Eagleman, who said “it’s time [for the U.S.] to leave NATO and the UN.”

Musk’s comments came just days after U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a testy exchange in the Oval Office.

The interaction has caused a deepening divide between the two countries, with Trump meeting with aides on Monday to discuss cutting off support for the nation.

Other high-profile persons close to Trump have also called for the U.S.’s relationship with Europe to be scaled back.

Longtime anti-globalist GOP Senator Mike Lee of Utah plainly stated on X, “Get us out of NATO.”

Get us out of NATO https://t.co/xYNAxyx6xD — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 1, 2025

Lee also said the U.S. should not send “another penny” to Ukraine.

Not another penny https://t.co/pIhPOW1QZd — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 3, 2025

Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna echoed those remarks by calling for the U.S. to withdraw from the 32-country alliance, which was founded in the 1940s to counter Soviet aggression in Europe.

“We pay the most and while we do this, our NATO allies like the UK want to send troops to Ukraine. We should not enable this irresponsible behavior,” she said on X.

Kentucky GOP congressman Thomas Massie noted the organization’s antiquated nature as well.

“NATO is a Cold War relic that needs to be relegated to a talking kiosk at the Smithsonian,” he said on X while amplifying Lee’s remarks.

NATO membership for Ukraine has been one of the most intensely debated topics geopolitically in recent years. The Trump administration has been clear in its opposition to the move.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told NATO headquarters last month in Brussels that the “United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement.”

Trump National Security Adviser Mike Waltz reiterated to CNN this past weekend that “we do not see Ukraine being a member of NATO, because that would automatically drag U.S. troops in.”

President Trump has not weighed in on whether the U.S. will withdraw from NATO specifically, though he has repeatedly criticized its member nations for not paying more to sustain it and called it “obsolete” during his first term in office.

