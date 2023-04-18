Elon Musk says Mark Zuckerberg spent $400 million to help Democrats win the 2020 election

‘My understanding is that Zuckerberg spent $400 million in the last election, nominally in a “get-out-the-vote” campaign but really fundamentally in support of Democrats.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg spent $400 million before the 2020 presidential election to support Democrats.

Carlson asked Musk why he thinks Facebook does not have the same nonpartisan, pro-free-speech, approach to content moderation on its platform that Twitter has.

“My understanding is that Zuckerberg spent $400 million in the last election, nominally in a ‘get–out–the-vote’ campaign but really fundamentally in support of Democrats. Is that accurate or not accurate?” the business mogul asked Carlson.

“That is accurate,” the Fox News host responded, laughing.

“That does sound unbiased to you?” Musk asked.

“No, it doesn’t,” Carlson responded. “So, you don’t see hope that Facebook will approach this as a non-aligned arbiter.”

In the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, Zuckerberg donated more than $400 million to a left-wing nonprofit, The Center for Technology and Civic Life, which then disbursed the money to local government election offices, largely in Democrat-leaning counties, as LifeSiteNews has previously reported. Analyses have shown that the funding significantly boosted Joe Biden’s vote margins in key swing states and may have determined the outcome of the election.

READ: Mark Zuckerberg ‘bought’ 2020 election for Biden with ‘staggering’ funding, new analysis suggests

Facebook’s get-out-the-vote effort also reportedly helped register over 4 million voters before the 2020 presidential election. However, Facebook and other social media companies have shown that they have a massive anti-conservative bias and helped Democrats win elections through their one-sided censorship efforts.

When asked about the potential return of Donald Trump, whom Musk allowed back on the platform after he was banned in January 2021, Musk said “That is obviously up to him [Trump]. My job is to take the freedom of speech very seriously.”

READ: Elon Musk releases ‘Twitter Files’ confirming employees were censoring for Dems in 2020

He also revealed that he voted for Biden in the 2020 election, but admitted that he is “not a huge fan of Biden.”

Carlson furthermore asked the Twitter owner if he thinks his platform will play a significant role in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

“I think it will play a significant role in elections, not just domestically but internationally,” the tech billionaire said. “The goal of the new Twitter is to be as fair and even-handed as possible, so not favoring any political ideology.”

Musk also stated that “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy” and that “the speech needs to be as transparent and truthful as possible.”

RELATED

Elon Musk tells Tucker Carlson the US gov’t had ‘full access’ to private messages on Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg reveals FBI prompted Facebook to suppress Hunter Biden laptop story

Suspicious technology group to spend $80 million ‘improving’ election operations across America

Democrat activists bought their way into Wisconsin ballot counting room, emails reveal

Share











