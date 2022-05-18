Elon Musk suggests ‘real president’ is the person controlling Joe Biden’s teleprompter

‘I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it’s going to be like Anchorman.’

(LifeSiteNews) – Joe Biden is less of a president than whoever loads his remarks into a teleprompter, tech mogul Elon Musk suggested in an interview Monday.

“The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter,” said the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Fox Business reports. “The path to power is the path to the teleprompter.”

“I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it’s going to be like Anchorman,” Musk added, a reference to the 2004 comedy starring Will Ferrell.

“This administration doesn’t seem to get a lot done,” he continued. “The Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, there were a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done.”

Elaborating on his transition away from voting “overwhelmingly for Democrats,” Musk said he considers the Democrat Party “overly controlled by the unions and by the trial lawyers, particularly the class action lawyers,” as opposed to Republicans’ disposition toward “corporate evil and religious zealotry.”

Biden has been famously gaffe-prone throughout his decades in politics, but in recent years the increasing frequency of odd and incoherent statements from the former senator and vice president, as well as moments in which he appears lost and confused, sparked a marked increase in speculation from friends and foes alike as to whether his mind has deteriorated with old age, so much so that during the 2020 campaign, Biden pledged only to serve one term “if anything changed in my health” to render him mentally incapable of the job.

In February, Trump-era White House physician Ronny Jackson, who is now a Republican U.S. House member from Texas, sent Biden a letter urging him to “under[go] a cognitive test as soon as possible and immediately mak[e] the results available for the American people,” citing several public instances in which Jackson argued Biden exhibited signs of mental decline.

Biden has said he expects to run for a second term in 2024, but many remain doubtful. Whether or not the 2024 nomination would go to Vice President Kamala Harris, who faces her own tensions and doubts among her fellow Democrats, may depend in part on whether Biden resigns the presidency to her before completing his full term.

As for Musk, who describes himself as a moderate who is only now considered “right-wing” due to the Left’s increasing radicalism, he made a successful bid last month to purchase Twitter, with plans to make the social network more open and politically-neutral, though he recently announced that the sale is on hold pending details on whether spam or otherwise-fake accounts really do account for fewer than 5 percent of the platform’s users.

