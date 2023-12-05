Elon Musk says ‘the unborn have no voice’ in response to Jane Goodall’s pro-population control video

'Arguing in favor [of] reducing humanity is arguing for genocide,' Musk wrote in response to a video of Jane Goodall, who in addition to her famous work with primates is a World Economic Forum contributor.

(LifeSiteNews) – Elon Musk has said that “the unborn have no voice” in response to a video from World Economic Forum (WEF) contributor and population control advocate Jane Goodall.

“She is so wrong,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Arguing in favor [of] reducing humanity is arguing for genocide. The unborn have no voice.”

She is so wrong. Arguing in favor reducing humanity is arguing for genocide. The unborn have no voice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2023

Musk’s comments came in response to a video clip from an older interview posted by “Wide Awake Media,” in which Goodall advocates for reducing the human population.

World Economic Forum “agenda contributor” and UN “Messenger of Peace”, Jane Goodall, would love nothing more than to “reduce the number of people on the planet”. “There’s too many of us. It’s a planet of finite resources, and we’re using them up.” Source:… pic.twitter.com/VwZoafj8NF — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 29, 2023

“If I were allowed to change a few things, if I had this magic power, I would like to, without causing any pain or suffering, reduce the number of people on the planet because there’s too many of us,” Goodall stated. “It’s a planet of finite resources, and we’re using them up.”

Goodall added that she would like to change “the unsustainable lifestyle of everybody else.”

“We’re just greedy!” she concluded.

At the 2020 WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Goodall claimed that most environmental problems would not exist “if there was the size of population that there was 500 years ago.”

Musk’s rebuke of Goodall’s pro-depopulation statements may primarily stem from the billionaire’s concern regarding declining birth rates worldwide, which he has expressed numerous times in the past.

In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Musk blasted the far-left environmental movement that seeks to drastically reduce the number of people on the planet as a “death cult” that has a “corrosive effect on civilization.”

Musk also correctly diagnosed abortion as one of the critical problems that lead to declining birth rates without explicitly condemning the killing of the unborn.

In response to Ohio’s radical abortion amendment passed in November, Musk wrote on X that “Women in the West have been taught that an accidental pregnancy is the worst thing that could possibly happen to them.”

“Thus, they strongly oppose abortion bans as being an existential threat,” he continued. “Many men also fear that they will be unable to have ‘fun’ if abortion is outlawed.”

Musk’s recent statements seem to imply that he generally opposes abortion; however, Tesla, one of his companies, reportedly has an abortion fund to help employees kill their preborn babies.

