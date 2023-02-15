Elon Musk: ‘Single world government’ poses a risk to civilization

'If we are too much of a single civilization then ... the whole thing may collapse. Obviously, I’m not suggesting war or anything like that, [but] we want to be a little bit wary of ... cooperating too much,' Musk warned.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (LifeSiteNews) — Tech-mogul Elon Musk has said that he opposes the idea of a “single world government” because it poses a “civilizational risk.”

BREAKING: @ElonMusk speaks out against the idea of a “World Government” at the “World Government Summit” and warns it could lead to civilizational collapse. pic.twitter.com/7hBrIY9SMP — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 15, 2023

“I know that this is called the World Government Summit , but I think we should be maybe a little bit concerned about actually becoming too much of a single world government,” Musk said in a video call during the WGS conference held in Dubai from February 12 to February 15. “If I may say that, we want to avoid creating civilizational risk by having, frankly—this may sound a little odd—too much cooperation between governments.”

The tech-mogul argued that under a single world government, civilizational collapse like we have seen in the past could lead to greater disaster than if nations were more independent.

“Really, all throughout history, civilizations have risen and fallen, but it hasn’t meant the doom of humanity as a whole because there have been all these separate civilizations that were separated by great distances.”

“If we are too much of a single civilization then … the whole thing may collapse. Obviously, I’m not suggesting war or anything like that, [but] we want to be a little bit wary of … cooperating too much,” Musk warned.

“We want to have some amount of civilizational diversity such that if something just goes wrong with some part of civilization that the whole thing doesn’t collapse, and you know, humanity keeps moving forward.”

The Twitter owner also talked about the danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI) when he was asked about ChatGPT, a popular AI Chatbot created by OpenAI, a company Musk helped to found in 2015.

He argued that AI needed to be regulated and have similar safety standards to cars, airplanes, and medicine.

“We have regulatory bodies that oversee the public safety of cars, and planes, and medicine, and we should have a similar sort of oversight for Artificial Intelligence,” Musk said. This is because AI represents a “bigger risk to society than cars, or planes, or medicine.”

During the globalist WGS meeting in Dubai this year, WEF founder Klaus Schwab said that whoever masters new technologies like AI, the metaverse, and synthetic biology will “in some way be the master of the world.” He also promoted the “re-globalization” of the world and talked favorably about “a global rules-based order.”

