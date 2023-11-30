Elon Musk slams Disney CEO, woke corporations for pulling ads from X

The visibly exasperated billionaire used an expletive in an interview to describe his feelings about major companies boycotting his social media platform.

Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language.

(LifeSiteNews) — An exasperated Elon Musk repeatedly told corporations who are pulling advertisements from X to “f*ck” themselves during an intense 90-minute interview at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

“If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go f*ck yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is,” he said.

Musk has been under attack from mainstream media and major businesses like Coca-Cola, Microsoft, and Disney in recent days for replying to a post on X that accused “Jewish communities” of spreading “hate” against white Americans.

You have said the actual truth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2023

“You have said the actual truth,” Musk stated at the time.

He expanded on that by pointing to the Anti-Defamation League as an example.

“The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat. It is not right and needs to stop,” he posted.

Musk told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin, who is Jewish, multiple times that he regrets his “foolish” post, which has been described by corporate and left-wing news outlets as “anti-Semitic.”

At the same time, he said the media did not report on his clarification about the ADL and that he is not only “philo-Semitic” but completely fine with being disliked.

“I have no problem being hated at all. Hate away.”

“I think I am [a nice person],” he also said, “but I’m certainly not going to do some sort of tap dance to prove to people that I am.”

Musk also called out Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Iger, also Jewish, previously said that it “was not necessarily a positive” thing for Disney to associate with X given Musk’s post.

Disney has been one of the leading forces in the world for the normalization of transgenderism and LGBT ideology in recent decades, thereby corrupting millions of American children.

A visibly upset Musk told Sorkin he is undeterred by Iger and others’ bully tactics.

“I hope they stop. Don’t advertise,” he stated. “Hey Bob!”

Sorkin pressed Musk on what he thinks will happen if advertisers continue to boycott X.

Reports thus far suggest X has lost roughly $75 million in revenue.

“It’s going to kill the company,” he replied, without giving specific financial data. “And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company and we will document it in great detail.”

Musk had other choice words for his audience, most of whom were corporate executives.

“What I care about is the reality of goodness, not the perception of it. And what I see all over the place, is people who care about looking good while doing evil. F*ck them.”

He also pushed back against claims that his ownership for X has been problematic.

“The degree to which old Twitter was basically a soft puppet of the government was ridiculous,” he said. “It seems to me that there’s a very severe violation of the First Amendment in terms of how much control the government had over old Twitter, and it no longer does.”

Asked if he would vote for Joe Biden over Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 presidential match up, Musk replied, “I think I would not vote for Biden. I’m not saying I’d vote for Trump, but I mean this is definitely a difficult choice here.”

Musk famously told CNBC anchor David Faber in May that he doesn’t care if speaking the truth, especially about men like George Soros, who he said “hates humanity,” decreases his wealth. “I’ll say what I want to say and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it.”

