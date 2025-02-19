Elon Musk tells Hannity and Trump: ‘If the ship of America sinks, we’re all going down with it’

’You know, this idea that people can escape to New Zealand or some other place is false,’ Musk said, warning that if America falls, ‘the whole roof’ of the West ‘comes crashing down, and there is no escape.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk on Tuesday declared that the well-being of the world hinges on whether the United States is thriving, suggesting this is the reason he’s motivated to help the U.S. via his position leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In an interview that Fox News host Sean Hannity held in the White House with President Donald Trump and tech titan Musk, at one point late into the interview, Trump praised Musk for working on “a thankless job” at DOGE.

He pointed out, however, that it is in Musk’s own self-interest to try to help the U.S.’s financial situation considering the major corporations he operates there.

He noted that while Musk’s “companies are all great … if this country goes bad — I guess where he is a little selfish is this … if this country goes bad, his stuff is not going to be worth very much, I can tell you.”

Musk, who owns the social media company X and leads SpaceX and Tesla, went on to stress the importance of America’s survival and well-being for the whole world.

“If the ship of America sinks, we’re all going down with it. You know, this idea that people can escape to New Zealand or some other place is false. If the central pillar of Western civilization that is America falls, the whole roof comes crashing down, and there is no escape,” Musk said.

During Tuesday’s interview, the trio lingered on the importance of DOGE’s role in helping to cut waste and the country’s deficit, with Musk stressing the importance of cutting spending to improve inflation.

“If you cut back on the deficit, you actually have an amazing situation for people, because you get rid of inflation and you drop the interest rates. And that means people’s mortgage payments go down, their credit card payments go down, their car payments go down, their student loans go down. Everything … their life becomes more affordable and their standard of living improves,” Musk said.

Earlier in the interview, Hannity pointed out that commentators have criticized Musk’s apparently close collaboration with Trump, claiming that he has become a kind of “shadow” or de facto president. Trump dismissed these claims, although the level of influence held over the president by Musk – a transhumanist now developing a brain computer interface (BCI) implant called Neuralink – remains unclear.

