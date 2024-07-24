Elon Musk tells Jordan Peterson he is a ‘cultural Christian,’ Jesus’ teachings are ‘good and wise’

Elon Musk told Jordan Peterson that he is a ‘a big believer in the principles of Christianity,’ but added that he is not ‘particularly religious’ and described his beliefs as ‘the religion of curiosity.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk told Jordan Peterson that he believes Jesus’ teachings are “good and wise,” although he is “not a particularly religious person.”

In a wide-ranging, two-hour-long interview, Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and Musk discussed religion and its effects on society. The interview is available to view on The Daily Wire, where Peterson hosts a regular show.

READ: Elon Musk tells Jordan Peterson he was ‘tricked’ into agreeing to give puberty blockers to his son

When Peterson asked Musk about his personal faith, the tech billionaire said, “While I’m not a particularly religious person, I do believe that the teachings of Jesus are good and wise.”

He added that “there’s a tremendous wisdom in turning the other cheek.”

The tech billionaire said that he is “a big believer in the principles of Christianity.”

“I would say I’m probably a cultural Christian,” he stated.

Musk, who was born and raised in South Africa, told Peterson that he “was brought up as an Anglican” and was baptized, although his parents sent him to a “Jewish nursery school.”

“I was singing the Hava Naglia one day and ‘Jesus is our Lord’ the next,” he recalled. “So that is my upbringing.”

During another part of the interview, when Musk and Peterson discussed their shared concern about low birth rates worldwide, Musk said, “I think there is an argument that when a culture loses its religion, it starts to become anti-natalist, decline in numbers, and potentially disappear.”

While Musk expressed a generally positive attitude towards Christian principles, he also revealed his relativistic thinking about religion, contrary to the truth of the Christian faith.

“I think it’s probably good to have multiple religions and have different perspectives on things,” he stated.

Musk said that his beliefs could be best described as “the religion of curiosity” and “the religion of greater enlightenment.”

But as Scripture teaches, Christ is the “true Light that enlightens every man.” (John 1:9)

Share











