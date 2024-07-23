Elon Musk tells Jordan Peterson he was ‘tricked’ into agreeing to give puberty blockers to his son

Elon Musk denounced so-called 'gender affirming care' as 'child mutilation and sterilization,' noting how he 'lost' his own son, Xavier, after being 'tricked' into permitting him to take puberty blockers.

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk has said that he was “tricked” into agreeing to give his son puberty blockers and noted that was the reason he vowed to “destroy” what he calls “the woke mind virus.”

In a wide-ranging, 2-hour-long interview, Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and Musk discussed gender ideology leading to the sterilization and mutilation of children.

During the conversation, Musk said that so-called “gender-affirming care” is a euphemism for “child mutilation and sterilization” and called the procedures “evil.”

When Peterson asked Musk why he was willing to bring the issue to the forefront, Musk opened up and said that one of his sons took sterilizing puberty blockers in order to have a so-called “gender transition.”

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents, for one of my older boys, Xavier,” he recalled. “This is before I had really any understating of what was going on, and we had COVID going on and there was a lot of confusion.”

“I was told, you know, Xavier might commit suicide if you don’t [take puberty blockers].”

“That was a lie right from the outset,” Peterson interjected.

“No reliable clinician ever believed that,” he continued. “There was never any evidence for that. And also, if there’s a higher suicide rate, the reason is because of the underlying depression and anxiety and not because of the gender dysphoria. And every […] clinician knows that too. And they are too cowardly to come out and say it.”

“I can’t imagine a therapist doing anything worse than that or sitting idly and remaining silent while his colleagues are doing it; it’s pathetic,” decried Peterson.

“It’s incredibly evil,” the tech billionaire responded. “And I agree with you that people that have been promoting this should go to prison.”

Musk said that doctors did not explain to him “that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs.”

“So, I lost my son, essentially,” he said, visibly filled with sadness. “They call it ‘dead naming’ for a reason.”

“So my son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

Musk said that this was the reason why he “vowed to destroy the woke mind virus.”

“And we are making some progress,” he added.

Musk recently announced that he would move the Headquarters of his companies, X and SpaceX, from California to Texas due to a new law signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom that forbids public schools from requiring that parents be notified about a child’s gender confusion.

