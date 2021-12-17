Elon Musk tells TIME magazine he opposes forced vaccination

Time Magazine’s person of the year said it is not right to force people to get jabbed.

(LifeSiteNews) – Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, said he is against forced vaccination.

“I’m very pro-vaccination,” Musk told an interviewer for a video released with the announcement, but “I am against forcing people to be vaccinated.”

He said he is against firing people who choose not to get jabbed.

“I think we should encourage people to be vaccinated, strongly try to convince them to be vaccinated, but not force them to be vaccinated or for example, force them to get vaccinated or get fired,” Musk said.

Musk told TIME he is vaccinated. In September 2020 Musk said neither he nor his family would be taking a coronavirus vaccine.

Forced or coerced vaccination has become a major issue around the world as governments, municipalities, and employers attempt to force people to take the experimental coronavirus shots that have been linked to hundreds of thousands of adverse events and thousands of recorded deaths and permanent disabilities.

As of October 29, 2021, there have been over 850,000 injuries from coronavirus shots reported to the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

Musk’s interview also touched on his decision to reopen his factories for in-person work in May 2020.

“You’ve made statements downplaying COVID-19, you kept your factories open, running at the height of the pandemic,” the interviewer scolded Musk.

The CDC reports a coronavirus infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50.

“I think there’s a misunderstanding on the factories front,” Musk said, pushing back. “Other car factories had restarted…and we were blocked only because our car factory’s in the Bay Area of California.”

He said that even though the state had given the green light for factories to reopen, Alameda County decided to keep it shut down, leading to legal battles but an eventual approved reopening.

TIME then inserted a comment from its Editor-at-Large Jeffrey Kluger calling the reopening a “poor management choice.”

Musk, Elizabeth Warren clash

Prior to being asked about vaccines and COVID, Musk addressed demands that people like him pay higher taxes.

“Yeah, a lot of the push for higher government involvements, and expropriation of assets by the government is really pushed by a bunch of politicians who are actually saying that resources shouldn’t be in control of people—of private individuals, they should be in control of the government,” Musk said.

“They’re basically saying they want control of the assets. I mean, I think in terms of things that people should perhaps get upset about is like, I think getting upset about excess consumption is a thing to get upset about,” the Tesla CEO said.

Musk recently clashed with Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who wants people like him to pay more in taxes.

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Warren tweeted on December 13.

“Stop projecting,” Musk said, and linked to an article about Senator Warren lying about being of Native American heritage.

“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,” Musk said. “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen,” referring to the stereotype of an angry white woman who gets upset easily.

“And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year,” Musk said. “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The Tesla CEO has also opened up new facilities in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott said that Musk told him he likes the Lone Star State’s “social policies.”

The father of six also encouraged people to have kids during a December 6 CEO Council meeting put on by the Wall Street Journal.

“I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birthrate and the rapidly declining birthrate,” Musk said.

