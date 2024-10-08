Elon Musk tells Tucker Carlson woke activists are waging a ‘holy war’

Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson that the ‘decline of religion’ is leading to a ‘woke mind virus’ taking over people’s lives. Musk also again criticized the depopulation movement and radical ‘climate change’ activists.

(LifeSiteNews) — A “woke mind virus” is taking “the place of religion,” Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson during an interview on X (formerly Twitter).

Musk used the phrase from Canadian professor Gad Saad to describe the spread of wokeness as a disease.

“The decline of religion” has left a “vacuum” for wokeness and secularism to take hold, Musk said. “For most people, they need something to fill that void. And so, they adopt a religion, it’s not called a religion,” he said. A “woke mind virus” “takes the place of religion” Musk said.

“They essentially conduct a holy war… essentially a woke holy war,” Musk said. “They are highly resistant to change,” the owner of X told Carlson.

Musk said he is “culturally Christian” and “grew up Anglican” and was “baptized” though he is not religious now. But he said he respects religious people.

The entrepreneur has recently spoke favorably in support of religion, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

“Atheism left an empty space; Secular religion took its place; But left the people in despair; Childless hedonism sans care; Maybe religion’s not so bad; To keep you from being sad,” Musk wrote on X several weeks ago.

The Tesla CEO has garnered attention from Christians and other conservatives for his social commentary, including his support for medical freedom when it comes to vaccines and his warnings about abortion and society. He has also championed the need for more kids, though he has had many of his own children out of wedlock and through immoral means such as surrogacy.

Carlson reiterated his concerns that the federal government is pushing an “anti-fertility” message.

Elon Musk is all in. (0:00) Elon Musk Is All in on Donald Trump

(6:35) Providing Starlink to Victims of Hurricane Helene

(9:22) If Trump Loses, This Is the Last Election

(21:49) The Epstein and Diddy Client List

(33:38) Vaccines

(35:49) The Movement to Decriminalize Crime… pic.twitter.com/jNqB1ThqQz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 7, 2024

Musk said some extreme environmentalists hate children, referring to the “Extinctionist Society,” also known as the “Voluntary Human Extinction” movement, including one leader who is advocating for a “holocaust of humanity,” according to the Tesla CEO.

Most environmentalists support this idea at least “implicit[ly],” he said. It is “utterly untrue” the Earth cannot sustain more people, Musk, a trained engineer, told Carlson.

“It’s actually underpopulated,” he said.

Musk said the “education system” needs to be changed to stop pushing the idea of a “population bomb,” the debunked 1960s idea from Stanford University professor Paul Ehrlich that the Earth could not sustain more people in the future.

“I think we should expand the human population,” Musk said.

During the interview, Musk reiterated his support for families and said society unnecessarily scares women about having children.

“We need to stop scaring women that having a kid destroys your life,” Musk said. “This is false. We terrify girls into saying that if you get pregnant, your life’s over. This is what schools teach.”

ELON: LET’S STOP SCARING WOMEN AWAY FROM HAVING KIDS “We need to stop scaring women that having a kid destroys your life. This is false. We terrify girls into saying that if you get pregnant, your life’s over. This is what schools teach. And I agree, we should not have… https://t.co/g8RIZRr6cd pic.twitter.com/jcdcWAXNvo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 8, 2024

While he said he agrees “we should not have teenage pregnancies… having a child is one of the most delightful, happiness-inducing things you could possibly do.”

Musk has previously said women, and men, have been misled to about the harms of abortion. He responded to the surprise passage in Ohio last year of a radical pro-abortion amendment by saying people had been raised to hate children.

“Women in the West have been taught that an accidental pregnancy is the worst thing that could possibly happen to them,” Musk responded. “Thus, they strongly oppose abortion bans as being an existential threat.”

“Many men also fear that they will be unable to have ‘fun’ if abortion is outlawed,” he wrote.

Share











