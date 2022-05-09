Elon Musk expected to become temporary CEO of Twitter following buyout

LifeSiteNews has been banned from Twitter. Please click here to sign and share LifeSite’s petition asking Elon Musk to reinstate LifeSite’s accounts.
(LifeSiteNews) – Tesla and SpaceX’s Elon Musk will serve as temporary CEO of Twitter following his impending takeover of the company, replacing current CEO Parag Agrawal, according to a report.
Twitter announced the $44 billion sale last month, weeks after Musk, a vocal critic of speech discrimination by online communication platforms, revealed his intentions to buy the platform, eliciting a wave of hyperbolic reactions from left-wing users.
CNBC reports that sources have told anchor David Faber that Musk will be CEO “for a few months” following completion of the sale. Reuters had previously reported that Musk had tapped someone else for Twitter’s new CEO; presumably Musk would preside over a transition period before handing the reins off to this unidentified individual.
Either way, the Musk takeover is expected to end a relatively short tenure for Agrawal, who replaced Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey as CEO last November and has been a controversial figure in the platform’s censorship activities. Agrawal has said he views Twitter’s role as “not to be bound by the First Amendment, but…to serve a healthy public conversation.”
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, asking him to reinstate LifeSiteNews' truth-telling Twitter accounts which have been suspended since early 2021.
After contentious negotiations, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has purchased Twitter, thereby transforming the tech giant into a private company.
A self-styled "free speech absolutist," Mr. Musk's entrepreneurial spirit may define his approach to governing Twitter, where, in the marketplace of ideas, the best ideas - not those aided by censorship - will naturally prevail among the competition.
Of course, there are limits to free speech. But, for too long, Big Tech giants (including, Twitter, Google, YouTube and Facebook) have subjected their conservative and Christian users to all forms of censorship, desperately trying to silence our voices.
So if, as it seems, Mr. Musk will level the playing field for conservatives and Christians and allow a true exchange of ideas to occur on his platform, then we look forward to our chance to re-engage on Twitter.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, asking him to reactivate LifeSiteNews' truth-telling Twitter accounts which have been suspended since early 2021. They are:
- https://twitter.com/LifeSite
- https://twitter.com/LSNCatholic
- https://twitter.com/WCDM_LSN
- https://twitter.com/WCEA_LSN
These accounts have been blocked by the outgoing Twitter regime for more than a year for calling a ‘transgender woman’ (Assistant Secretary of Health, 'Rachel' Levine), a man, and for tweeting an article about the same person.
The article we tweeted makes mention of the troubling paradox of having a person who denies the basic science of the human anatomy be in an authoritative position in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), but does not cast aspersions or any other such “hate speech” against Levine, according to Twitter’s "rules."
It is our fervant hope that Mr. Musk intends to allow - rather than censor - our descriptions of reality as we know them to be true in regards to human sexuality, as well as in other areas of life.
Mr. Musk evidently understands how significant freedom of speech is to the functioning of a free society as he was quoted as saying that this deal is important for "the future of civlization."
LifeSiteNews believes that being able to spread the truth in charity is absolutely vital for the future of society, as the "truth shall make you free." (Jn 8:32)
And so, in order for us to charitably spread the truth far and wide, we now seek to re-engage on Twitter's public square.
Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition to Elon Musk, urging him to now reinstate LifeSiteNews' suspended Twitter accounts.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Free speech advocate Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-elon-musk-buys-twitter
'Twitter suspends two LifeSite accounts for calling ‘transgender woman’ a man' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/twitter-suspends-two-lifesite-accounts-for-calling-transgender-woman-a-man/
'Do Catholics need a ‘free speech champion’ like Elon Musk?' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/do-catholics-need-a-free-speech-champion-like-elon-musk/
**Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
Twitter, Facebook, and other major online information and communications platforms have since 2016 grown more aggressive in down-ranking and suppressing political speech at odds with their left-wing politics, most infamously on the COVID-19 debate, election integrity, damaging stories on Democrat candidates, and transgenderism. Recent high-profile targets of Twitter discrimination include Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson, conservative satirical website The Babylon Bee, and Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.
Among Musk’s reported plans to reform Twitter are a more neutral and hands-off approach to user speech, a crackdown on spam and bot accounts, and making its algorithm public in the interest of transparency.