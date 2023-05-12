Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO, fueling fears WEF exec to replace him

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced on the social media platform that he has hired a CEO for the company and that he will move into an executive chairman role in the next six weeks, but has not confirmed who his replacement will be.

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk has announced that he will step down as Twitter CEO.

The tech mogul is currently expected to hire a World Economic Forum (WEF) executive chair as his replacement.

Musk took to Twitter on Thursday saying that he is “[e]xcited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO [chief technology officer], overseeing product, software & sysops,” he added.

Multiple news outlets have since reported that Musk is in talks with NBC Universal’s head of global advertising and partnerships, Linda Yaccarino, to replace him as CEO at Twitter.

Yaccarino has been an executive chair at the globalist WEF since January 2019. “Yaccarino is the Chairman of the WEF’s Taskforce on Future of Work and sits on the WEF’s Media, Entertainment, and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee,” her LinkedIn profile states.

The media executive has been a staunch advocate of the largely ineffective and dangerous COVID-19 shots.

READ: Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show, post it directly to Twitter after being ousted by Fox

“As 2021–2022 Ad Council Chair, Yaccarino partnered with the business community, the White House, and government agencies to create a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, featuring Pope Francis and reaching over 200 million Americans,” her biography page on Comcast’s website reads.

Furthermore, Yaccarino has pushed discriminatory, equity-based hiring practices, based on “diversity” characteristics such as gender and race.

Comcast stated that “At NBCU, she [Yaccarino] uses the power of media to advance equity and helps to launch DEI [Diversity, Equity, Inclusion]-focused initiatives, including BOLD, a program for employing veterans; #ShesMy, a campaign to uplift women and girls; Scene in Color, a collaboration with Target to elevate emerging BIPOC film creatives; and a partnership with Telemundo to release a Latina-centric storytelling guide.”

Many prominent Twitter users have expressed their concern that Yaccarino could bring back one-sided censorship efforts based on her leftist views.

READ: Latest ‘Twitter Files’ reveal Biden officials colluded with Twitter on widespread censorship of medical experts

Musk seemed eager to assure people that Twitter’s approach to freedom of speech will not change under any new CEO. “The commitment to open-source transparency and accepting a wide range of viewpoints remains unchanged,” Musk said in a reply to a tweet concerning the next Twitter CEO.

Political commentator Luke Rudkowski opined to his Twitter following that shadow bans would be returning to the social media giant under Yaccarino’s rule, prompting Musk to respond saying, “That will not be the case.”

Musk took over the social media company only last October.

Share











