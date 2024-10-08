Elon Musk to Tucker Carlson: ‘We shouldn’t force people to take vaccines’

Elon Musk shared his concerns in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson on X about vaccines and the Democratic Party shutting down his platform if they win in November.

(LifeSiteNews) — Vaccines deserve “caution” and “scrutiny,” Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson during a recent interview.

The X (formerly Twitter) owner said that while vaccines may have helped stop the spread of smallpox and polio, shots do not deserve a free pass. He also said he opposes vaccine mandates.

“I’m not anti-vaccine in general, I think we want to exercise caution with the use of vaccines,” he said.

Musk made the comments in the context of a potential repeal of Section 230 of the U.S. Communications Decency Act. Repeal of the section, which gives liability to tech platforms for published content, would end X, Musk said.

He predicted Democrats will try to repeal Section 230 if they win in November. Some Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have also endorsed removing Section 230 as a way to rein in Big Tech power as well. Musk is backing Trump for president and appeared with him at a rally over the weekend.

Carlson joked that the liability for vaccine manufacturers is not likely to be repealed, however.

Elon Musk is all in. (0:00) Elon Musk Is All in on Donald Trump

(6:35) Providing Starlink to Victims of Hurricane Helene

(9:22) If Trump Loses, This Is the Last Election

(21:49) The Epstein and Diddy Client List

(33:38) Vaccines

(35:49) The Movement to Decriminalize Crime… pic.twitter.com/jNqB1ThqQz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 7, 2024

Musk said that without vaccines there would be more deaths, soon after citing smallpox and polio.

“That doesn’t mean that vaccines should not have any scrutiny. Of course, we should be making sure that the quality control is incredibly good, especially if we’re giving them to children and whatnot,” Musk said.

“And we shouldn’t force people to take vaccines,” Musk said. Carlson called that statement “controversial.”

“I believe in freedom … America’s supposed to be the land of liberty,” Musk said during the interview.

He has previously said he is not opposed to vaccines in general but supports medical freedom.

“If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom,” he wrote in December 2022. “This is the path to tyranny.”

He previously shared a video that exposes the false narrative about the efficacy and safety of the abortion-tainted COVID-19 shots, which have been linked to myocarditis, stroke, death, and a host of other problems, as extensively documented by LifeSiteNews.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, previously said he would have ignored the Biden administration’s jab mandate for private businesses if the Supreme Court had upheld it.

“We would not have done so. I would rather go to prison than fire good people who didn’t want to be jabbed,” he said in September 2023 on X.

During the recent interview, Carlson and Musk also discussed the declining birth rate and why women feel children would ruin their lives.

The Tesla CEO has garnered attention from Christians and other conservatives for his social commentary, including his support for medical freedom when it comes to vaccines and his warnings about abortion and society.

He has also championed the need for more kids, though he has had many of his own children out of wedlock and through immoral means such as surrogacy.

“We need to stop scaring women that having a kid destroys your life,” Musk said during the interview, posted on Monday night. “This is false. We terrify girls into saying that if you get pregnant your life’s over. This is what schools teach.”

