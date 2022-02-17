Elon Musk tweets, then deletes image comparing Trudeau to Hitler

The tweet included a photo of Adolf Hitler and said, 'Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a photo early Thursday morning that mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The since-deleted tweet included a photo of Adolf Hitler and said, “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.”

Musk sent the meme in response to an article about Trudeau’s recent crackdown on the trucker convoy’s bank accounts. “The Ontario Provincial Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police ordered all regulated financial firms to cease facilitating any transactions from 34 crypto wallets tied to funding trucker-led protests in the country,” Coin Desk reported on Wednesday.

The tweet drew criticism from an American Jewish organization.

“Elon Musk has exercised extremely poor judgment by invoking Hitler to make a point on social media. He must stop this unacceptable behavior,” the American Jewish Committee said. “Comparing … Trudeau to a genocidal dictator who murdered millions is not an appropriate way to criticize policies.”

Musk has criticized vaccine mandates and tweeted support for the trucker convoy. For example, he posted a tongue-in-cheek photo on January 30 that said, “Taking a break from politics for a while. Here’s a nice photo of trucks.”

“Canadian truckers rule,” he wrote two days prior.

Musk, Time’s Person of the Year in 2021, said he has been vaccinated but opposes jab mandates. “I’m very pro-vaccination,” Musk told an interviewer for a video released in December 2021. “I am against forcing people to be vaccinated.”

