Elon Musk warns Biden admin promise that Ukraine will join NATO could cause ‘nuclear apocalypse’

‘This is literally how the nuclear apocalypse movie starts,’ Elon Musk responded to Antony Blinken’s declaration that ‘Ukraine will become a member of NATO.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Elon Musk has warned that the U.S. government’s promise to make Ukraine a NATO member “is literally how the nuclear apocalypse movie starts.”

The outspoken tech billionaire responded to a clip of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken standing next to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and declaring that “Ukraine will become a member of NATO.”

This is literally how the nuclear apocalypse movie startshttps://t.co/g28nCvn3cO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2024

Musk shared a part of the 1983 American television film The Day After, which postulates a possible war between NATO and the Soviet Union over Germany that escalates into a full-scale nuclear war. In 1987, the movie was broadcast on state television in the Soviet Union during negotiations on an important nuclear arms control treaty between the U.S. and the Soviets.

In the video clip taken from a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Blinken said, “Our purpose of the summit is to help build a bridge to that membership and to create a clear pathway for Ukraine moving forward. We will see, I think, very strong support for Ukraine going forward and its relationship with NATO at the summit.”

He said that the U.S. and other NATO member states’ determination to eventually include Ukraine in the military alliance remains “rock solid.”

READ: Blinken again vows to have Ukraine join NATO as globalist narrative unravels

Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of potential nuclear weapons use should NATO troops enter Ukraine.

“We too have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. This really threatens a conflict with nuclear weapons, and thus the destruction of civilization,” he said in response to French President Emmanuel Macron, who floated the idea of putting NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine.

While Western leaders quickly denounced Macron’s remarks, they reiterated their policy of assisting Ukraine in other ways.

To date, the United States has sent $75 billion to the embattled country with little to no oversight of the funds, which has drawn criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, among others. The European Union has provided approximately $93 billion in aid.

READ: How the US government is thwarting peace efforts in Ukraine and Israel

Share











